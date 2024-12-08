Sports, pop culture, and the weather: What's next for betting markets after exploding in popularity during the 2024 election

Kalshi cofounders Luana Lara and Tarek Mansour Kalshi

Prediction markets saw skyrocketing interest during the latest US election cycle.

A month since Trump's win, sites like Kalshi are seeing greater activity in non-political trades, too.

Experts predict the industry will continue growing as large brokerages join the space amid looser regulation.

Prediction markets have been around for a long time, but it was only during the last election that they broke fully into the mainstream, with bets on Donald Trump or Kamala Harris soaring.

A month after Trump's election win, betting platforms like Kalshi are looking ahead to what's next for the industry.

They say the surge in user activity is trickling down to other markets, ranging from pop culture and celebrity drama to bets on the weather.

Betting experts, meanwhile, predict the market will keep growing.

Observers see brokerages and startups racing to capitalize on the increased interest since the election, and say that trend could be especially pronounced as regulation eases.

Trickle-down effects

Kalshi cofounder Tarek Mansour says his site saw a rapid surge in user activity after winning the right to offer political trades to US users following a legal battle with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in October.

That burst of activity has had the effect of encouraging users to bet on non-political outcomes, too, he said.

"Once you're in, you have an account, you understand how it works, you have the habit of checking, you're going to trade more, right?" he told Business Insider.

Political trades still appear to have the greatest volume on the site, with bets on Trump's cabinet picks raking in millions in betting volumes. Users have wagered $6.5 million on Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense, while his choice of FBI Director has garnered $1.8 million as of Friday afternoon.

Other policy outcomes, like the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting cycle, are gaining close attention from traders, too. Users have wagered about $6.3 million on the number of rate cuts in 2024, and another $2.3 million on the Fed's decision in December.

Northwestern University's Thomas Miller, who studies prediction markets closely and runs the election forecasting model, The Virtual Tout, says interest in those markets makes sense. Beyond just making a profit on a correct bet, investors using economic markets may be looking to offset any related risk to their portfolios.

"They are a hedging mechanism. There are investors that are going to be like investors in the political markets, where they're just making a prediction of what's going to happen, but there are also investors in the economic markets that are hedging," he told Business Insider.

