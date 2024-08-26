Spindex Industries (SGX:564) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Spindex Industries Limited (SGX:564) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of SGD0.027 on the 18th of November, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Spindex Industries' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, prior to this announcement, Spindex Industries' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 0.3% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 20%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was SGD0.018, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.027. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Although it's important to note that Spindex Industries' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Spindex Industries (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about. Is Spindex Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

