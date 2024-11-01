GuruFocus.com

Spin Master Corp (SNMSF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Surge and Strategic Growth ...

  • Total Revenue: Increased by 25% to $886 million, including Melissa and Doug.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: $277.5 million with a 31.3% margin, including $49.4 million from Melissa and Doug.

  • Gross Product Sales (Toys): Up 36% including Melissa and Doug; excluding Melissa and Doug, up 9.1%.

  • Entertainment Revenue: Declined by 41.5% due to lapping last year's Paw movie distribution revenue.

  • Digital Games Revenue: Declined by 16.8% with average monthly active users at 57 million.

  • Gross Margin: Declined to 53% from 54.5% due to Melissa and Doug inventory fair market value adjustment.

  • Adjusted Gross Margin: 55.4%, up 90 basis points from 54.5%.

  • Adjusted SG&A: Increased by 20.7% to $230.5 million, down 90 basis points to 26% of revenue.

  • Adjusted Net Income: $169.7 million or $1.60 per share, compared to $143.6 million or $1.34 per share last year.

  • Free Cash Flow: Just under $45 million, compared to $119 million last year.

  • Inventory Levels: Up 72% due to Melissa and Doug; excluding Melissa and Doug, inventory at $169 million.

  • Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio: 0.9 times at the end of Q3.

  • Share Repurchase: 952,000 shares repurchased in Q3 for approximately $21.4 million.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Positive Points

  • Spin Master Corp (SNMSF) reported a 25% increase in total revenue for the third quarter, driven by strong performance in the toy segment and Melissa and Doug.

  • The company maintained its position as the number four corporate manufacturer in the toy industry, with several new products landing on retailers' most wanted toy lists for the holidays.

  • Melissa and Doug achieved double-digit growth in gross product sales for the second consecutive quarter, demonstrating the brand's strength.

  • The Miss Rachel toy line exceeded expectations, becoming the number one new license in the US toy industry in Q3.

  • Spin Master Corp (SNMSF) successfully integrated Melissa and Doug, achieving significant milestones and positive revenue growth in Canada and Mexico.

Negative Points

  • Entertainment and digital games revenue declined, with a notable decrease in in-game purchases within Toca Boca World.

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Melissa and Doug decreased due to a higher proportion of revenue from toys and a lower proportion from digital games.

  • The company faced challenges in digital games, with a 16.8% revenue decline in Toca Boca World due to lower in-app purchases.

  • Gross margin declined to 53% from 54.5%, primarily due to the impact of the Melissa and Doug inventory fair market value adjustment.

  • Spin Master Corp (SNMSF) anticipates continued volatility in consumer behavior in Q4, influenced by the US election and a shorter shopping period between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

