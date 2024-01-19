Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Spero Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPRO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The US$75m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$46m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.6m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Spero Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

See our latest analysis for Spero Therapeutics

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Spero Therapeutics, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$75m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 32% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Spero Therapeutics' upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Spero Therapeutics currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Spero Therapeutics to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Spero Therapeutics' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Spero Therapeutics worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Spero Therapeutics is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Spero Therapeutics’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.