I spent too much on luxuries during the first 6 years of retirement — now I’m worried. Can I get back on track in 2025?

If you overspend in early retirement, you are not alone. A report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that only around 51% of people end up being able to maintain their initial spending levels throughout their later years.

Unfortunately, spending too much too soon significantly reduces the chances of your money lasting. That's because you'll be left with a smaller principal balance earning returns. Not only don't you have the money you took out but you also don't have the returns that money would have made.

The good news is that your early splurges won't necessarily doom you to a life of financial disaster later on. Here are a few ways to get back on track in 2025.

Calculate a safe withdrawal rate

If you've overspent early on in retirement, you can't afford to keep making the same mistake and just digging yourself into a deeper hole. You need to decide on a safe withdrawal rate, which is the rate at which you can take out funds without risking emptying the account.

One common way to calculate your withdrawal rate is to follow the 4% rule, which says you can withdraw 4% of your account balance and then just take out more money each year only to keep pace with inflation. This approach should make your money last 30 or more years.

Remember, you'll be calculating this 4% off your current reduced balance, which means you'll be spending less than you would have if you hadn't splurged early. You'll also need to take taxes into account, as withdrawals from traditional 401k(k) and IRAs are taxed at your ordinary income level, so you may owe the IRS and potentially your state a cut.

Withdrawing money based on the 4% rule could mean tightening your belt a little, especially after accounting for taxes, but it's far better to get used to living on a reduced budget now than to go broke in your 80s.

Look at your investment allocation

As a retiree, you need to be cautious about how you invest since you don't have time to wait out market downturns There's too big a risk of putting too large a percentage of your portfolio in the market only to lose money and have to sell low in order to take a withdrawal when you don't have time to wait for the market to recover.

