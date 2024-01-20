Who spends the most on groceries each week (and who pays the least)? Census data has answers

A mix of inflation, supply-chain disruptions and an increased demand have caused food prices to steadily rise since the beginning of the pandemic. While inflation has come down from last summer's high, some Americans continue to feel the effects of price hikes at the grocery store. The average American household spends more than $1,000 per month on groceries, according to Census Bureau's Household pulse survey. But that number varies depending on where you live and how many family members you're feeding.

The average family spends about $270 at the grocery store per week, but that number increases when children are taken into account. Families with kids spend an average of $331 a week on groceries or 41% more than families without kids.

Residents in these states spend the most on groceries

California was at the top of the list for most expensive places to buy groceries, with the average household purchasing $297 worth of groceries per week. Neighboring state, Nevada follows closely behind with the average household spending $294 a week.

The Midwest was home to states with lower-than-average grocery bills: Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan and Indiana households spent less than $240 at the store on average each week, according to the Census Bureau.

Which cities have the most costly groceries?

Miami may be one of the most expensive cities in the U.S. to buy groceries: The average household spends about $327 a week on groceries which is 14% higher than Florida's statewide average, according to an analysis from HelpAdvisor of the Census Bureau data.

Three of the top 10 most expensive cities for groceries are in California: Riverside, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Rising costs of living and increased housing prices in California reflect the hefty price residents pay at the grocery store.

How was the data collected?

Data comes from the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey, which asked respondents –18 and older – the average amount of money spent on food prepared and eaten at home. The data was measured between Oct. 18 and Oct. 30, 2023.

HelpAdvisor analyzed the most recent available data from the Household Pulse Survey and provides a full report on the demographics and grocery spending habits of Americans.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How much do Americans spend on groceries each week? See chart