‘I spend £2,000 a year on my corgi Pesto – he’s worth it’

Max Turner brushes and trims Pesto himself to save on grooming costs - Christopher Pledger

Whoever said you can’t put a price on love clearly never owned a dog. For the privilege of limitless affection, dog owners can expect to pay thousands of pounds a year.

Max Turner, a photographer from east London, spends £2,000 a year on his corgi, Pesto – before toys, dog-sitters and non-scheduled vet visits. This is above the £1,500 average amount that dog owners spend every year on their pet, according to a survey for Experian.

For some, the costs are spiralling out of control. Almost every aspect of pet ownership has become more expensive. Food prices have soared, sometimes far outstripping inflation, and vet bills have skyrocketed, in turn helping push up the cost of pet insurance.

Turner pays £55 per month for a groomer for Pesto, and estimates that his spending on food and treats have gone up from £36 to around £60 a month, prompting him to seek out cut-price bulk deals. Even dog chews have become more expensive.

For Turner, the price is worth it. “I’ll be honest, I would probably reduce what I spend on myself before I reduce what I spend on Pesto,” he says.

“I’ve been lucky I’m doing well with work. But I definitely don’t spend as much on treats, toys or grooming as I used to. I brush and trim him myself – fortunately, he’s still handsome.”

So why has the cost of owning a pet jumped so sharply?

Pet food costs eating into budgets

The price of food has been rising for years as inflation ravaged our finances – including food for animals.

Some types of pet food rose in price by almost 58pc in the year to July 2023, according to The Grocer’s key value items tracker. In fact, prices have been rising for years: dog food has increased in price by 37pc since February 2020, according to analysis by price comparison site Idealo. A typical bag of bird feed has also shot up by £9.44 to £29 – a rise of 48pc in three years.

Pet food is a complex product: like baby formula, it provides an animal’s entire nutrition – it must contain the right combination of fat, protein, fibre and nutrients to meet the requirements set out by the Food Standards Agency.

Manufacturers have to juggle multiple global supply chains and hundreds of ingredients. Meat in particular has shot up in price since the pandemic. In the US, Covid outbreaks forced meat-packing plants to close, choking demand and pushing up prices.

One commonly held misconception is that pet food mostly contains “by-product” meats such as liver and pizzle. But the pet food industry has to compete with high demand for both products in Europe and China. There is also a lack of competition in the market which helps to push up prices.

Vet bills surge

The price of vets has soared: figures from the Office for National Statistics indicate that the inflation rate for veterinary services reached a peak of 13.1pc in May last year, compared to just 3.7pc in May 2021.

Costs have reached such a level that Britain’s competition watchdog launched a review into the sector. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced last September it will consider the prices of care for small animals, such as dogs, cats and rabbits.

Part of the problem is due to staff shortages plaguing the sector, which is a consequence of Brexit, as well as historically low pay. According to the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, the number of qualified vets moving to Britain to work dropped by 68pc between 2019 and 2021.

It is also down to consolidation: the CMA said the number of independent vet practices has fallen by half in a decade. Just six companies now own more than half of the UK’s clinics, with three of those being private-equity owned.

Practices have been left with no choice but to push those costs on to pet owners in the form of higher treatment costs. Even a simple annual check-up can set a bird owner back £150, says Dr Sara Ochoa, a professional veterinarian.

Pet owners have told The Telegraph of sky-high vet bills, often delivered in the heat of emergencies. “I woke up on Christmas morning 2022 to a flurry of missed calls from the cattery where Ripley was staying,” recalls Phoebe Todd, a PR executive. “They’d found her ice cold with no readable temperature or heartbeat after a stroke.”

The cattery rushed Ripley to hospital, where vets told Todd over the phone that there was a high chance the cat would die, before demanding a £1,500 deposit, with a further bill to be paid once Ripley was collected.

“I imagine the deposit was in case I tried to ditch the fees if she didn’t make it – which I would never do – but I imagine some people may,” she says.

“I was in Scotland, 400 miles from home, so flew down on Boxing Day to collect her. Thankfully, due to the cattery owner’s swift actions and the vet’s proactive care, she made a full recovery.”

The overall bill came to £2,000 and Todd, who was only earning £26,000 a year at the time, had to raid her savings to afford it. “She’s worth it, but it was painful,” she says.

“The total bill was well over my take-home monthly salary. But as I said, I would pay double that to make sure my animals are healthy and well cared for.”

For others, the cost can be too much. Half of all vets said there had been a surge in clients reporting difficulty in covering the cost of preventative veterinary care for their animal compared to 2021, according to a survey by the British Veterinary Association.

“A loyal client could no longer afford treatments for her elderly dog’s arthritis,” recalls Dr Alex Crow, a veterinary surgeon. After exhausting her limited funds on joint supplements and pain medication, she tearfully surrendered her loyal companion of 15 years to a rescue, unable to manage the costs of recommended surgery.

Sue Davies, head of consumer protection policy at Which?, says that pet owners are often left in the dark when it came to shopping around for cheaper options, and some were unaware of the cost of treatment “until after their appointment”. In December, Which? reported that some pet owners had been billed as much as £40 for a two-minute phone call.

Pet insurance prices reach a new high

The price of insuring a pet has surpassed the cost of insuring an entire home, according to MoneySuperMarket.

While annual home and contents insurance premiums hit an average of £214 last year, cover for a dog hit £294, while insuring a cat is £214.20. However, the annual rise was just 3pc, although some policies have increased by 20pc or more in a year.

Pet insurance for Max Turner’s dog Pesto has almost doubled – from £420 to £790 a year, despite making no claims in 2023. “That was after I called them to complain and they knocked £50 off,” he says.

Premiums for animals can vary massively depending on their breed, and the type of cover a pet owner wants. More expensive breeds mean higher premiums: credit card brand Aqua found that some breeds, such as Maine Coons and Savannah cats, can cost up to £600 a year to insure.

For dogs the numbers are even higher – French Bulldogs and Rottweilers cost £1,500 a year to insure on overage, Aqua said. Like many pedigree breeds, Corgis are susceptible to certain long-term health conditions due to their long backs and short legs.

An animal’s age and health are also contributing factors. Shopping around can help save pet owners considerable sums, but Anna McEntee, of Compare The Market, warns policyholders to read the small print.

“If your pet has any pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, it is important that you read the terms of any policy carefully before you buy,” she says. “Some insurance providers may exclude treatment for a condition that results from, or is linked to, a pre-existing condition.”

The Association of British Insurance (ABI) says the rise in pet premium prices was due to higher costs for veterinary care. “With no NHS for pets, insurance can provide the peace of mind that should anything happen to your pet you will be covered,” the ABI says. Pet insurance payouts reached a record £1bn in 2022, according to ABI analysis – a 28pc rise on the previous year.

The cost of pet accessories

Against a backdrop of soaring insurance costs and vet bills, there are other, hidden costs to owning a pet that have risen. Even transporting your pet to their appointments has become more expensive.

Idealo found that the price of the average pet carrier had increased by 42pc since 2020 – from £51 to £73. Cat litter has similarly shot up from £19 to £35 on average, according to Idealo. Bird cages are now 87pc more expensive than they were pre-pandemic (up from £86 to £162) and pet beds are up £15 to £53.

With household energy bills remaining high, the average fish tank costs almost £400 to run, according to research by comparison site Uswitch.

Owners of pet fish can expect to pay an extra £385 every year to run an indoor aquarium tank, which can include pumps, heating and lighting systems, the website said. Those installing new outdoor fishponds, meanwhile, could see bills go up by £241 a year, the same research found.

