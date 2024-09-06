Speedy Hire Plc's (LON:SDY) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 48% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Speedy Hire fair value estimate is UK£0.56

Speedy Hire is estimated to be 32% undervalued based on current share price of UK£0.38

Analyst price target for SDY is UK£0.48 which is 13% below our fair value estimate

Does the September share price for Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£17.1m UK£20.2m UK£28.1m UK£25.8m UK£24.4m UK£23.7m UK£23.3m UK£23.2m UK£23.2m UK£23.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ -8.28% Est @ -5.22% Est @ -3.07% Est @ -1.57% Est @ -0.52% Est @ 0.21% Est @ 0.73% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 10% UK£15.5 UK£16.7 UK£21.1 UK£17.6 UK£15.2 UK£13.4 UK£12.0 UK£10.8 UK£9.9 UK£9.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£141m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£23m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (10%– 1.9%) = UK£296m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£296m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= UK£114m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£255m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.4, the company appears quite good value at a 32% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Speedy Hire as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.665. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Speedy Hire

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Speedy Hire, we've compiled three further factors you should look at:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Speedy Hire (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. Future Earnings: How does SDY's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

