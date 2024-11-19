Speculation over Donald Trump's US treasury pick reveals divergent views in transition

Divisions among US president-elect Donald Trump's advisers over who will get key economic roles in the new administration dominated coverage of the transition on Monday, highlighting concern over tariffs, a central issue in US-China relations.

The leading contenders for US treasury secretary include billionaire Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick and hedge-fund manager Scott Bessent. However, names like former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh and Marc Rowan, another billionaire financier, have also been floated of late.

Meanwhile, an influential think tank has endorsed Trump's former trade chief Robert Lighthizer for the job, following earlier speculation that Lighthizer had been tapped to reprise his role as US trade representative.

Trump is expected to meet the new candidates at his private Florida mansion Mar-a-Lago this week as his advisers and aides push their own favourites.

President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch a UFC fight in New York on November 17, 2024. Photo: Reuters alt=President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch a UFC fight in New York on November 17, 2024. Photo: Reuters>

Elon Musk, the world's richest man and CEO of Tesla, has conferred with Trump often since he won the presidential election, wrote on social media on Friday: "Bessent is a business-as-usual choice, whereas @howardlutnikwill actually enact change."

"Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change one way or another," added Musk, who also founded SpaceX, saying it "would be interesting to hear more people weigh in on this for @realDonaldTrump to consider feedback".

Responding to a pro-Bessent comment on his post, Musk said he was open to interviewing both candidates to decide who was better.

Lutnick co-chairs Trump's transition team. In October, he stated that "you're going to see the greatest set of talent, ever, walk on the field on January 20th", referring to US Inauguration Day.

Lutnick shares Trump's penchant for tariffs. Earlier this month he said in an interview: "Tariff the rest of the world and keep them the heck out."

Trump has threatened tariffs as high as 60 per cent on all Chinese imports, along with a blanket tariff of up to 20 per cent on any goods entering the US.

Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024. Photo: Reuters alt=Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024. Photo: Reuters>

