Speculation over Donald Trump's US treasury pick reveals divergent views in transition

Divisions among US president-elect Donald Trump's advisers over who will get key economic roles in the new administration dominated coverage of the transition on Monday, highlighting concern over tariffs, a central issue in US-China relations.
The leading contenders for US treasury secretary include billionaire Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick and hedge-fund manager Scott Bessent. However, names like former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh and Marc Rowan, another billionaire financier, have also been floated of late.
Meanwhile, an influential think tank has endorsed Trump's former trade chief Robert Lighthizer for the job, following earlier speculation that Lighthizer had been tapped to reprise his role as US trade representative.
Trump is expected to meet the new candidates at his private Florida mansion Mar-a-Lago this week as his advisers and aides push their own favourites.
President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch a UFC fight in New York on November 17, 2024. Photo: Reuters alt=President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch a UFC fight in New York on November 17, 2024. Photo: Reuters>
Elon Musk, the world's richest man and CEO of Tesla, has conferred with Trump often since he won the presidential election, wrote on social media on Friday: "Bessent is a business-as-usual choice, whereas @howardlutnikwill actually enact change."
"Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change one way or another," added Musk, who also founded SpaceX, saying it "would be interesting to hear more people weigh in on this for @realDonaldTrump to consider feedback".
Responding to a pro-Bessent comment on his post, Musk said he was open to interviewing both candidates to decide who was better.
Lutnick co-chairs Trump's transition team. In October, he stated that "you're going to see the greatest set of talent, ever, walk on the field on January 20th", referring to US Inauguration Day.
Lutnick shares Trump's penchant for tariffs. Earlier this month he said in an interview: "Tariff the rest of the world and keep them the heck out."
Trump has threatened tariffs as high as 60 per cent on all Chinese imports, along with a blanket tariff of up to 20 per cent on any goods entering the US.
Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024. Photo: Reuters alt=Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024. Photo: Reuters>
But The New York Times on Friday reported that Trump has "privately expressed irritation about Lutnick "hanging around him too much" and "manipulating the transition process for his own ends".
Lutnick could take another pivotal position, like commerce secretary, if he is not nominated for treasury, some observers have said.
Bessent's presence on the Trump team goes back earlier in the Republican's 2024 campaign. He reportedly served as an economic adviser to the nominee.
In an opinion piece last week for right-leaning Fox News, Bessent said that while the US opened its markets, China's "resulting economic growth has only cemented the hold of a despotic regime".
"Tariffs are a means to finally stand up for Americans," he added.
US senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and close Trump ally, has called Bessent "highly qualified" and "well-vetted" in a recent interview.
Still, other candidates for the treasury position have been floated.
Michael Stumo, CEO of the Coalition for a Prosperous America, a pro-tariff think tank, took to social media to tout Robert Lighthizer, a former trade chief under Trump.
Robert Lighthizer served as US trade representative from 2017 to 2021 during Trump's first term. Photo: Reuters alt=Robert Lighthizer served as US trade representative from 2017 to 2021 during Trump's first term. Photo: Reuters>
"Robert Emmet Lighthizer NEEDS to be Treasury secretary," posted Stumo. "Why is he not in the publicly disclosed mix? He is the BEST choice by far!"
"Brash Wall Street/Finance guys are doing the hard sell for themselves," added Stumo. "But the obvious choice as a knife fighter for Trump's correct version of American economic rebirth is Lighthizer, who apparently is not selling himself."
Lighthizer was the architect of the US-China trade war Trump launched in 2018, when the administration imposed additional 25 per cent tariffs on nearly US$300 billion of Chinese imports.
Lighthizer has voiced interest in the job, but Trump is said to prefer that he take the helm as trade representative again, according to US media reports.
In 2020, Washington and Beijing agreed on what has since been called the phase- one deal, whereby China agreed to buy from the US. But the deal ultimately failed to fix the two countries' trade deficit.
In expanding his search for a treasury secretary, Trump's team has reportedly reached out to Warsh and Rowan.
Warsh, a Federal Reserve governor from 2006 to 2011, was considered for Fed chairman in 2017 but was passed over in favour of Jerome Powell. Trump has since said he regretted not selecting Warsh instead.
Rowan, the CEO and a co-founder of Apollo Global Management, last week described America's financial situation as "fixable", saying "it is about wholesale change and we as humans, we are sometimes scared of wholesale change".
