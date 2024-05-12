Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Pays A UK£0.539 Dividend In Just Three Days

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Spectris' shares before the 16th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.539 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.79 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Spectris has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of UK£33.30. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Spectris is paying out an acceptable 56% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 47% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Spectris's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Spectris's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Spectris has delivered an average of 7.0% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Is Spectris an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're not enthused by the flat earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within reasonable bounds. Additionally, it paid out a lower percentage of its free cash flow, so at least it generated more cash than it spent on dividends. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

