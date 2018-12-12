This Special Edition McLaren 570S Has an Excellent Quad-Color Stripe

From Road & Track

In case the normal McLaren 570s or 570GT wasn't exclusive or special enough for you, Beverly Hills McLaren has the perfect solution. It's commissioned a set of six bespoke 570s (three 570Ss, and three 570GTs) through McLaren's Special Operations division to commemorate the company's racing heritage, each with a unique livery, exclusive trim, and a fixed rear wing.

The collection is meant to represent three distinct themes, each touching on a significant high point in the company's competition history. "Muriwai," the white cars, draw back to Bruce McLaren's early racing days in New Zealand. "Papaya Spark," the orange cars, shout out the company's many victories in the 1960s and 1970s. Lastly, "Sarthe Gray," the dark metallic cars, represent McLaren's 1995 Le Mans victory. All six cars get an offset quad-color stripe running the length of the body, a fixed rear wing, 10-spoke lightweight forged wheels, a titanium exhaust, and bucket seats with the same quad-striping effect from the exterior.

Neither McLaren nor the Beverly Hills McLaren dealership has revealed pricing, but we bet these cars will cost a bit more than their standard counterparts considering all of the special touches. Personally, I'm a fan of the white cars-that stripe just fits perfectly with the color. I'd probably opt for the GT model since I like luggage space. Though considering I don't have an "in" at Beverly Hills McLaren (or any money), I don't think I'll be getting it anytime soon.

