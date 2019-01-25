These Special-Edition Chevrolet Corvettes Have the C7.R Racing Team's Blessing

From Car and Driver

Chevrolet is trading on the Corvette's racing connection with four new special-edition cars-and it's no coincidence that they're being revealed the same weekend as the 24 Hours of Daytona, where a C7.R race car will be a part of the IMSA competition. Chevy says that each of these special-edition Corvette Grand Sport Drivers Series models has a color scheme selected by one of the Corvette Racing team's drivers: Tommy Milner, Oliver Gavin, Jan Magnussen, and Antonio Garcia.

Each Drivers Edition Corvette will go on sale this spring, with an extra cost of $4995 over a Grand Sport 1LT or 2LT and $5995 extra over a 3LT model. That sounds like a lot, but these colors, stripes, and other trim pieces would ordinarily cost extra on a standard Grand Sport model (some exterior colors cost $995 extra, for instance, while the Grand Sport's various stripes and bits of exterior trim can range between $500 and $950), and the special-edition cars also get an interior plaque commemorating each driver. The basic mechanicals of the 10Best-winning Corvette Grand Sport, which include a 460-hp 6.2-liter V-8 and other track-focused bits of equipment, are left well enough alone.

Tommy Milner Edition

This Elkhart Lake Blue Vette has silver stripes and red hash marks, combined with a black interior with red seat belts, black wheels, and red brake calipers.

Oliver Gavin Edition

Finished in Shadow Gray, this Corvette has a red-heavy trim package inside, with a full red leather interior. It also includes carbon-fiber-look mirrors.

Jan Magnussen Edition

