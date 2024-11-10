SpartanNash Company Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

It's been a mediocre week for SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) shareholders, with the stock dropping 11% to US$18.94 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at US$0.32, some 32% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at US$2.3b. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on SpartanNash after the latest results.

See our latest analysis for SpartanNash

Taking into account the latest results, SpartanNash's five analysts currently expect revenues in 2025 to be US$9.71b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 45% to US$1.96. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$9.70b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.04 in 2025. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$23.00, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on SpartanNash, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$26.00 and the most bearish at US$20.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that SpartanNash's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 1.5% annualised growth rate until the end of 2025 being well below the historical 2.4% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that SpartanNash is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

Story Continues