SpareBank 1 Sor Norge ASA (FRA:B4M1) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Loan Growth and ...

Loan Book: NOK285 billion at the end of Q2 2024.

Loan Growth: 7.5% over the last 12 months, equivalent to NOK20 billion.

Return on Equity: 14.6% in Q2 2024.

Result Before Tax: NOK1.472 billion, up 10.2% compared to the same period last year.

First Half Result Increase: 20.4% to NOK2.971 billion.

Cost-to-Income Ratio: 34.9% for the group, down from 39.6% last year.

Loan Loss Provision: NOK103 million, equivalent to 15 basis points.

Core Capital Requirement: 16.4%, with current standing at 17.7%.

Earnings Per Share: NOK4.20 per share.

Profit After Tax: NOK1.162 billion.

Net Interest Income: Down NOK3 million compared to the previous quarter.

Net Commission and Other Income: Increase of 13% quarter on quarter and 4% year on year.

Net Income on Financial Investment: NOK148 million.

Real Estate Broker Income: Increased from NOK91 million last quarter to NOK134 million this quarter.

Stage 3 Commitments: Continuous downward trend, indicating strong credit quality.

Capital Ratio: 126 basis points above the requirement, with an expected increase during the quarter.

Release Date: August 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

SpareBank 1 Sor Norge ASA (FRA:B4M1) reported a strong return on equity of 14.6% for the second quarter, surpassing their target of 13%.

The company achieved a loan growth of 7.5% over the last 12 months, equivalent to NOK20 billion, indicating solid growth across all market segments.

The merger with SpareBank 1 Srst-Norge is expected to create significant synergies, including NOK2.5 billion in capital synergies and NOK150 million annually in cost synergies.

The bank's cost-to-income ratio improved to 34.9%, down from 39.6% the previous year, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.

SpareBank 1 Sor Norge ASA (FRA:B4M1) maintained a strong capital position with a core capital ratio of 17.7%, above the current requirement of 16.4%.

Negative Points

Net interest income decreased by NOK3 million despite significant growth, due to dividend payments and tax obligations requiring market funding.

The bank experienced some pressure on deposit margins, which could impact future profitability.

Loan loss provisions amounted to NOK103 million, primarily due to one specific engagement, indicating potential risk exposure.

The merger, while promising synergies, is subject to regulatory conditions that need to be lifted before completion.

Increased presence and activity in Oslo led to higher costs, which could affect the bank's cost management efforts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the expected synergies from the merger with SpareBank 1 Srst-Norge? A: Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer, CEO, explained that the merger is expected to yield NOK2.5 billion in capital synergies and NOK150 million annually in cost synergies. Additionally, there is a clear ambition to deliver on income synergies moving forward.

Q: How has the loan growth been distributed geographically? A: Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer, CEO, noted that the loan book is primarily distributed across Southern Norway, with the highest concentration in Rogaland, accounting for over 50% of the loan book. The bank experienced a 7.5% loan growth over the last 12 months, with significant growth outside its home base in Rogaland.

Q: What is the current status of the bank's capital ratio? A: Inge Reinertsen, CFO, stated that the bank's capital ratio stands at 17.7%, which is 126 basis points above the current requirement. The requirement will increase by 100 basis points at the end of the quarter, but the bank expects to maintain a strong capital position through profitable growth.

Q: How did the bank perform in terms of return on equity and cost-to-income ratio? A: Inge Reinertsen, CFO, reported a return on equity of 14.6%, surpassing the target of 13%. The cost-to-income ratio was 34.9% for the group, down from 39.6% the previous year, indicating improved efficiency.

Q: What are the trends in credit quality and loan losses? A: Inge Reinertsen, CFO, highlighted that the underlying credit quality remains robust, with no signs of deterioration in either the retail or corporate markets. Loan losses were low, with a provision of NOK103 million, equivalent to 15 basis points, considered a normalized level.

