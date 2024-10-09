Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    24,224.90
    +152.39 (+0.63%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,792.04
    +40.91 (+0.71%)
     

  • DOW

    42,512.00
    +431.63 (+1.03%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7295
    -0.0034 (-0.47%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.36
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    83,204.57
    -2,443.34 (-2.85%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.72
    -0.01 (-1.37%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,626.10
    -9.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,200.59
    +5.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0670
    +0.0340 (+0.84%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    20,449.25
    +150.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    20.86
    -0.56 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,243.74
    +53.13 (+0.65%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,277.96
    +340.42 (+0.87%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6664
    -0.0008 (-0.12%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

S&P 500, DOW NOTCH FRESH RECORDS AS KEY U.S. CPI REPORT LOOMS

Minutes favour a more hawkish stance from Fed in November: Strategist

SpareBank 1 Sor Norge ASA (FRA:B4M1) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Loan Growth and ...

GuruFocus News
·4 min read

  • Loan Book: NOK285 billion at the end of Q2 2024.

  • Loan Growth: 7.5% over the last 12 months, equivalent to NOK20 billion.

  • Return on Equity: 14.6% in Q2 2024.

  • Result Before Tax: NOK1.472 billion, up 10.2% compared to the same period last year.

  • First Half Result Increase: 20.4% to NOK2.971 billion.

  • Cost-to-Income Ratio: 34.9% for the group, down from 39.6% last year.

  • Loan Loss Provision: NOK103 million, equivalent to 15 basis points.

  • Core Capital Requirement: 16.4%, with current standing at 17.7%.

  • Earnings Per Share: NOK4.20 per share.

  • Profit After Tax: NOK1.162 billion.

  • Net Interest Income: Down NOK3 million compared to the previous quarter.

  • Net Commission and Other Income: Increase of 13% quarter on quarter and 4% year on year.

  • Net Income on Financial Investment: NOK148 million.

  • Real Estate Broker Income: Increased from NOK91 million last quarter to NOK134 million this quarter.

  • Stage 3 Commitments: Continuous downward trend, indicating strong credit quality.

  • Capital Ratio: 126 basis points above the requirement, with an expected increase during the quarter.

Release Date: August 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • SpareBank 1 Sor Norge ASA (FRA:B4M1) reported a strong return on equity of 14.6% for the second quarter, surpassing their target of 13%.

  • The company achieved a loan growth of 7.5% over the last 12 months, equivalent to NOK20 billion, indicating solid growth across all market segments.

  • The merger with SpareBank 1 Srst-Norge is expected to create significant synergies, including NOK2.5 billion in capital synergies and NOK150 million annually in cost synergies.

  • The bank's cost-to-income ratio improved to 34.9%, down from 39.6% the previous year, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.

  • SpareBank 1 Sor Norge ASA (FRA:B4M1) maintained a strong capital position with a core capital ratio of 17.7%, above the current requirement of 16.4%.

Negative Points

  • Net interest income decreased by NOK3 million despite significant growth, due to dividend payments and tax obligations requiring market funding.

  • The bank experienced some pressure on deposit margins, which could impact future profitability.

  • Loan loss provisions amounted to NOK103 million, primarily due to one specific engagement, indicating potential risk exposure.

  • The merger, while promising synergies, is subject to regulatory conditions that need to be lifted before completion.

  • Increased presence and activity in Oslo led to higher costs, which could affect the bank's cost management efforts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the expected synergies from the merger with SpareBank 1 Srst-Norge? A: Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer, CEO, explained that the merger is expected to yield NOK2.5 billion in capital synergies and NOK150 million annually in cost synergies. Additionally, there is a clear ambition to deliver on income synergies moving forward.

Q: How has the loan growth been distributed geographically? A: Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer, CEO, noted that the loan book is primarily distributed across Southern Norway, with the highest concentration in Rogaland, accounting for over 50% of the loan book. The bank experienced a 7.5% loan growth over the last 12 months, with significant growth outside its home base in Rogaland.

Q: What is the current status of the bank's capital ratio? A: Inge Reinertsen, CFO, stated that the bank's capital ratio stands at 17.7%, which is 126 basis points above the current requirement. The requirement will increase by 100 basis points at the end of the quarter, but the bank expects to maintain a strong capital position through profitable growth.

Q: How did the bank perform in terms of return on equity and cost-to-income ratio? A: Inge Reinertsen, CFO, reported a return on equity of 14.6%, surpassing the target of 13%. The cost-to-income ratio was 34.9% for the group, down from 39.6% the previous year, indicating improved efficiency.

Q: What are the trends in credit quality and loan losses? A: Inge Reinertsen, CFO, highlighted that the underlying credit quality remains robust, with no signs of deterioration in either the retail or corporate markets. Loan losses were low, with a provision of NOK103 million, equivalent to 15 basis points, considered a normalized level.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.