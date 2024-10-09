SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Return on Equity Amidst ...

Release Date: August 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

SpareBank 1 SMN achieved a strong return on equity of 15.4% for the second quarter of 2024.

The bank experienced good growth on both sides of the balance sheet, with a 1.6% loan growth in the retail market and a 5.4% increase in deposits.

Solid contributions from affiliated companies and subsidiaries, particularly in accounting and real estate brokerage, bolstered overall performance.

The bank maintained a strong CET1 ratio of 18.5%, indicating solid capital adequacy.

SpareBank 1 SMN's diversified customer portfolio and strong income platform position it well for sustainable growth in mid-Norway.

Negative Points

Net interest income decreased quarter on quarter due to lower deposit margins and increased debt issuance.

Loan losses nearly doubled from the previous quarter, primarily due to increased provisions in Stage 3 and a write-down on a larger corporate loan.

The bank's cost growth in 2024 is expected to exceed wage and price growth, following a turbulent cost year in 2023.

The profit share in SpareBank 1 Gruppen was negatively impacted by a significant write-down of the shareholding in Kredinor.

Despite strong performance, the bank faces heightened competition, particularly affecting deposit margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the factors contributing to the strong return on equity of 15.4% in the second quarter? A: Trond Soraas, CFO, explained that the strong return on equity was driven by robust growth on both sides of the balance sheet, strong net interest income, and solid contributions from affiliated companies. Despite an increase in loan losses, the bank achieved a profit of approximately NOK1 billion, supported by a CET1 capital ratio of 18.5%.

Q: What were the main drivers behind the loan and deposit growth in the retail and corporate markets? A: Trond Soraas highlighted that the retail market saw a loan growth of 1.6%, with significant growth occurring towards the end of the quarter. The corporate market experienced a 1.6% growth in lending, primarily in commercial real estate with low LTVs, and a 6.3% increase in deposits, mainly from the public sector.

Q: How did the recent interest rate changes impact the bank's margins? A: The CFO noted that the stable LIBOR reference rate and recent interest hikes improved lending margins but weakened deposit margins due to increased competition. This resulted in a decrease in net interest income quarter-on-quarter.

Q: Could you provide more details on the cost development and its impact on the group's financials? A: Trond Soraas mentioned that the parent bank's costs remained flat, while subsidiaries experienced higher costs due to increased activity. The group's costs were also influenced by the takeover of Flex Greenfleet, but overall, costs were slightly down quarter-on-quarter after adjustments.

Q: What is the outlook for cost growth in 2024, and how does it compare to previous years? A: The CFO stated that after a turbulent cost year in 2023, the bank aims for a more normalized increase in costs in 2024. However, cost growth is expected to slightly exceed wage and price growth.

