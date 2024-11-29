Spar Group Ltd (JSE:SPP) Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Turnover and Profit ...

Release Date: November 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Story Continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more detail on the Swiss intention to sanction? A: The Swiss business has been served notice by the Swiss ComCom authorities regarding their involvement with a service and trading cooperative. This matter has been under investigation for over three years. We are working with our legal team in Switzerland to present our defense, and currently, there's no indication of what the final sanction might be.

Q: Can you elaborate on the ZAR900 million of business acquisitions? Is SPAR moving from a wholesaler to a retailer? A: Of the ZAR900 million, ZAR400 million is identified in South Africa, with ZAR150 million for upgrades and revamps of existing corporate stores. The rest relates to an option agreement with a single retailer. The intention is not to hold these stores but to onsell them back into retail. The remaining ZAR450 million is a potential CapEx spend flagged by our Irish colleagues.

Q: What is the outlook for SPAR Southern Africa growth and operating margins? A: We aim to achieve a 3% operating profit margin in South Africa by the second half of FY26. For FY25, we expect to make significant progress, targeting an operating margin between 2.2% and 2.3%. We will tighten OpEx and increase GP margin to achieve this.

Q: Are you considering selling the Swiss business due to poor return on invested capital? A: We are reviewing our European operations and targeting a decision by June 2025. While there has been inbound interest, we are cautious and want to ensure the best value for shareholders. The NAV valuation for Switzerland is around CHF170 million.

Q: Can you explain why wholesale is still lagging retail growth in SPAR Grocery? A: We've struggled with loyalty in the SA business, mainly due to SAP issues in KZN and a drop in loyalty in other divisions. This has narrowed in the second half of the year, and we have a plan to correct it over time.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

