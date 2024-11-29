GuruFocus.com

Spar Group Ltd (JSE:SPP) Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Turnover and Profit ...

  • Turnover: Increased by 4% to ZAR152 billion.

  • Operating Profit: ZAR2.9 billion, reflecting growth of 15.1%.

  • Operating Profit Margin: Improved to 1.9% from 1.7% in FY23.

  • Cash Generation: ZAR5.4 billion, up 7.8% from the prior period.

  • Headline Earnings Per Share: ZAR9.17.

  • Return on Invested Capital: Achieved at 12.8%.

  • Net Debt: Reduced by ZAR2 billion to ZAR9.1 billion.

  • Net Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio: Improved to 2.41 times.

  • Store Openings: 179 new stores across the group.

  • SPAR2U Expansion: Rolled out to 525 sites in Southern Africa.

  • Retailer Loyalty: Reported at 78.7%, a decline of 1.2 percentage points from FY23.

  • Southern African Turnover Growth: 2.8% for the year-ending September 30, 2024.

  • Build it Retail Sales Growth: 3.92% in South Africa.

  • Pharmacy Business Turnover Growth: 14.5%.

  • Wholesale Business Growth: 10.1%.

  • Scriptwise Business Growth: 18.4%.

  • Irish Business Turnover Growth: 6.7% in ZAR terms.

  • Swiss Business Turnover Growth: -0.3% in ZAR terms.

  • Gross Margin: Held at 11.9%.

  • Finance Costs: Increased by 11.1%.

  • Net Asset Value: Grew by 1.4%.

  • Group Leverage Ratio: 2.41 times, improved from 3.02 times a year ago.

Release Date: November 28, 2024

Positive Points

  • Spar Group Ltd (JSE:SPP) achieved a 4% increase in turnover to ZAR152 billion, driven by strong performances in Southern Africa and Ireland.

  • Operating profit grew by 15.1% to ZAR2.9 billion, reflecting successful cost control initiatives, particularly in Southern Africa and Switzerland.

  • The company generated ZAR5.4 billion in cash, up 7.8% from the prior period, indicating strong cash flow management.

  • Spar Group Ltd (JSE:SPP) reduced group debt borrowings by ZAR2 billion, improving the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 2.41 times.

  • The company opened 179 new stores and expanded SPAR2U to 525 sites in Southern Africa, demonstrating growth in retail presence.

Negative Points

  • Retailer loyalty declined by 1.2 percentage points to 78.7%, indicating challenges in maintaining retailer relationships.

  • The Swiss business faced a tough macroeconomic environment, with a decline in core convenience departments and cross-border shopping impacting volumes.

  • The UK operations reported a significant decline in performance due to macroeconomic pressures and poor summer trading conditions.

  • The Polish business, treated as a discontinued operation, reported a loss of ZAR1.3 billion, impacting overall financial results.

  • The Southern African wholesale grocery business experienced challenges with SAP issues in KZN, affecting retailer loyalty and sales growth.

