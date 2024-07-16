Advertisement
Powell says Fed doesn't have to wait until 2% inflation to start cutting interest rates

Spanish train maker Talgo receives merger offer from Czech rival Skoda

Reuters
·1 min read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish train maker Talgo said on Tuesday it received a merger offer from Czech rival Skoda four months after Hungarian consortium Ganz-Mavag launched a public tender offer for all Talgo shares.

Skoda, which is unrelated to the car maker owned by Germany's Volkswagen, made an offer of "business combination and industrial merger" without any economic offer, Talgo said in a statement.

Talgo said it had asked Skoda for detailed information to be able to evaluate whether it surpasses the 619 million euros ($674 million) in cash offered by Ganz-Mavag on March 7.

The Spanish government has said it would look carefully at the deal as it considers Talgo a strategic asset.

($1 = 0.9186 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)