Spain's lower house approves tax package extending bank windfall tax

By David Latona

MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish lawmakers on Thursday approved the government's new tax plans, which include extending a modified temporary levy on banks by three years, in a last-minute deal with smaller parties in the highly fragmented parliament.

The governing coalition constantly faces a balancing act as it weighs concessions to parties from across the spectrum, such as hard-left Podemos and centre-right Catalan separatists Junts.

Parliament backed the Socialist-led government's plan by 178-171 votes after the Socialists reached an agreement with Podemos.

In exchange, they pledged to work on a permanent windfall tax on energy companies that was earlier dropped, or at least extend a temporary one by another year.

"Podemos will work to make this tax as ambitious as possible," Podemos leader Ione Belarra said.

Utilities have warned that extending the tax would jeopardise 30 billion euros ($31.6 billion) in renewable energy investment.

The fiscal package's centrepiece will ensure that large Spain-based companies with an annual turnover of at least 750 million euros pay a minimum tax of 15% of their consolidated profits, in compliance with a European directive.

A three-year extension to the annual bank windfall tax, added to the bill's amendments after the government clinched Junts' support by ceding collection of the tax's revenues to regional administrations, also got through.

Ranging between 1% and 7%, it will tax lenders' net interest income and commissions in accordance with their lending income volumes, instead of the current fixed rate of 4.8%.

It would start at 1% for banks with a threshold of up to 750 million euros, 3.5% for up to 1.5 billion, 4.8% for up to 3 billion and 6% for up to 5 billion euros. For lenders above that threshold it sets a rate of 7%, affecting Santander, BBVA and Caixabank.

The conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox, which are staunchly opposed to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, together control 172 of 350 seats in the lower house, four votes shy of the majority.

PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo on Thursday highlighted Sanchez's legislative and other legal woes, and told parties supporting the government he would welcome their votes if they were "willing to end this agony" and wanted to switch sides.

($1 = 0.9497 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona. Additional reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Inti Landauro, Ros Russell and Andrew Heavens)