Spain stocks lower at close of trade; IBEX 35 down 0.11%

Investing.com – Spain stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Consumer Services, Consumer Goods and Building&Construction sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Madrid, the IBEX 35 declined 0.11%.

The best performers of the session on the IBEX 35 were Inmobiliaria Colonial SA (BME:COL), which rose 1.79% or 0.10 points to trade at 5.68 at the close. Meanwhile, Merlin Properties SA (BME:MRL) added 1.72% or 0.19 points to end at 11.25 and Sacyr SA (BME:SCYR) was up 1.39% or 0.04 points to 3.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Grifols SA (BME:GRLS), which fell 2.05% or 0.20 points to trade at 9.58 at the close. Ferrovial (BME:FER) declined 1.19% or 0.44 points to end at 36.68 and International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (BME:ICAG) was down 1.04% or 0.02 points to 2.10.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Madrid Stock Exchange by 108 to 91 and 18 ended unchanged.

Shares in Merlin Properties SA (BME:MRL) rose to 3-years highs; up 1.72% or 0.19 to 11.25.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.18% or 4.55 to $2,550.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 2.86% or 2.14 to hit $76.97 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 2.26% or 1.77 to trade at $79.92 a barrel.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.23% to 1.12, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.00% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 100.75.

Related Articles

Spain stocks lower at close of trade; IBEX 35 down 0.11%

Chip stocks slip, keeping European shares muted ahead of data-heavy week

Nvidia earnings is an 'an underpriced risk' for markets: BofA