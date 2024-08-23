Spain stocks higher at close of trade; IBEX 35 up 1.09%

Investing.com – Spain stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Financial Services&Real Estate, Consumer Goods and Building&Construction sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Madrid, the IBEX 35 gained 1.09% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the IBEX 35 were Grifols SA (BME:GRLS), which rose 3.62% or 0.34 points to trade at 9.78 at the close. Meanwhile, Cellnex Telecom SA (BME:CLNX) added 2.15% or 0.74 points to end at 35.13 and International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (BME:ICAG) was up 2.12% or 0.04 points to 2.12 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Indra A (BME:IDR), which unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 points to trade at 16.71 at the close. Sacyr SA (BME:SCYR) added 0.32% or 0.01 points to end at 3.16 and Unicaja Banco SA (BME:UNI) was 0.33% or 0.00 points to 1.22.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Madrid Stock Exchange by 135 to 43 and 27 ended unchanged.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.00% or 25.10 to $2,541.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 2.49% or 1.82 to hit $74.83 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 2.31% or 1.78 to trade at $79.00 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.58% to 1.12, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.21% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.65% at 100.74.

Related Articles

Spain stocks higher at close of trade; IBEX 35 up 1.09%

Musk's SpaceX testing breakthrough tech in risky spacewalk

Anthropic says California AI bill's benefits likely outweigh costs