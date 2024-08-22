Spain stocks higher at close of trade; IBEX 35 up 0.37%

Investing.com – Spain stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Consumer Goods, Consumer Services and Chemical, Petroleum&Plastic sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Madrid, the IBEX 35 gained 0.37%.

The best performers of the session on the IBEX 35 were Grifols SA (BME:GRLS), which rose 2.34% or 0.22 points to trade at 9.44 at the close. Meanwhile, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (BME:ICAG) added 1.71% or 0.04 points to end at 2.08 and SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE (BME:SLRS) was up 1.61% or 0.18 points to 11.37 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (BME:MTS), which fell 1.15% or 0.24 points to trade at 20.63 at the close. Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables SA (BME:ANE) declined 0.77% or 0.16 points to end at 20.58 and Banco de Sabadell SA (BME:SABE) was down 0.42% or 0.01 points to 1.89.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Madrid Stock Exchange by 113 to 84 and 26 ended unchanged.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.11% or 28.30 to $2,519.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.86% or 1.34 to hit $73.27 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.84% or 1.40 to trade at $77.45 a barrel.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.31% to 1.11, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.35% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.43% at 101.34.

