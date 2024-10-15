Spain 12-month EU-harmonised inflation falls to 1.7% in September

Groceries in a shopping cart at Mercadona supermarket, in Ronda

(Reuters) - Spain's European Union-harmonised 12-month inflation fell to 1.7% in September, down from 2.4% in the period through August, final data released by the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Tuesday.

The 12-month inflation rate was the same as the flash estimate reported by INE two weeks ago and the average expectation by analysts polled by Reuters.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was 2.4% in the 12 months through September, down from 2.7% a month earlier, INE said.

Spanish national consumer prices fell to 1.5% in the 12 months through September, from 2.3% in the period through August.

The final reading was in line with the flash estimate released by INE two weeks ago. Analysts polled by Reuters also expected a 1.5% rate.

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, editing by Inti Landauro)