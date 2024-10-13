SpaceX’s successful rocket landing boosts hopes for travel to Mars

The booster flew itself back to the launchpad where it was plucked out of the air by a set of giant mechanical fingers - Eric Gay/AP

Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully caught a booster from its Starship rocket for the first time in a lift to humanity’s hopes of travelling to Mars.

The first-stage booster returned to the launch pad after the fifth test flight of the marquee rocket on Sunday.

The “super heavy booster” contains fuel to propel the 3,000-tonne rocket off the launchpad. After being emptied and detaching from the main body of the Starship rocket, the booster flew itself back to the launchpad where it was plucked out of the air by a set of giant mechanical fingers.

Thrusters within the booster ensured the 233 ft tall tank approached the launch apparatus slowly and vertically so the “Mechazilla” pincers or “chopsticks” could grab it safely.

“This is a day for the engineering history books,” a SpaceX spokesman said in a livestream of the procedure.

Starship is seen by many as the best option for interplanetary travel between Earth and Mars and being able to reuse components, such as the boosters, is essential for this to occur.

“The tower has caught the rocket!!” Mr Musk posted on X following the launch.

“If civilization is reasonably stable for the next ~30 years, a self-sustaining city of a million+ people will be built on Mars.”

Lift-off occurred at 7:25am (13:25 BST) in clear weather. The launch saw the main body of the Starship go into space and complete a successful splashdown in the Indian Ocean an hour after launch.

SpaceX achieved its first successful splashdown with Starship during its last flight in June.

NASA is also keenly awaiting a modified version of Starship to act as a lander vehicle for crewed flights to the Moon under the Artemis program later this decade.

SpaceX said its engineers have “spent years preparing and months testing for the booster catch attempt, with technicians pouring tens of thousands of hours into building the infrastructure to maximise our chances for success.”

The large mechanical arms have generated considerable excitement among space enthusiasts - Eric Gay/AP

Teams were monitoring to ensure “thousands” of criteria were met both on the vehicle and at the tower before any attempt to return the Super Heavy booster.

Had the conditions not been satisfied, the booster would have been redirected for a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico, as in previous tests.

Instead, having been given the green light, the returning booster decelerated from supersonic speeds and the powerful “chopstick arms” embraced it.

The large mechanical arms, called “Mechazilla” by Musk, have generated considerable excitement among space enthusiasts.

The Super Heavy booster produces 16.6m pounds (74.3 meganewtons) of thrust, about twice as powerful as the Saturn V rockets used during the Apollo missions.

SpaceX’s “fail fast, learn fast” strategy of rapid iterative testing, even when its rockets blow up spectacularly, has ultimately accelerated development and contributed to the company’s success.

Founded only in 2002, it quickly leapfrogged aerospace industry giants and is now the world leader in orbital launches, besides providing the only US spaceship currently certified to carry astronauts.

It has also created the world’s biggest internet satellite constellation – invaluable in disaster and war zones.