Southwest Airlines is switching to assigned seating, but that's not the only big change

It's the end of an era at Southwest Airlines.

After more than 50 years, the airline is getting rid of its open seating policy.

In a press release Thursday, the Dallas-based airline acknowledged "preferences have evolved with more customers taking longer flights where a seat assignment is preferred." The airline hopes moving to assigned seats and revamping its boarding process will broaden Southwest's appeal to both new and existing customers, four out of five whom prefer assigned seats, according to the airline, which did not give an exact date for the switch.

Assigned seating is just one is one several major operational changes in store. Southwest also plans to introduce premium seating options on all flights and introduce red-eye flights.

"While specific cabin layout details are still in design, Southwest expects roughly one-third of seats across the fleet to offer extended legroom, in line with that offered by industry peers on narrowbody aircraft," the airline said.

Southwest already unveiled a cabin refresh earlier this year and is in the middle of upgrading its fleet with changes announced in 2022, including in-seat USB charging and stronger Wi-Fi.

In addition to charging ports, new seats will also feature trays for holding personal electronics, Southwest revealed in February.

Booking for the airline's new red-eye flights opened Thursday. The first overnight flights will land next Valentine's Day, in five initial nonstop markets:

Las Vegas to Baltimore

Las Vegas to Orlando

Los Angeles to Baltimore

Los Angeles to Nashville

Phoenix to Baltimore

The airline plans to eventually roll out red-eye flights to other markets and offer 24-hour operational capabilities.

Southwest said the changes are "designed to elevate the customer experience, improve financial performance, and drive shareholder value" without sacrificing operational efficiency.

