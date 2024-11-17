Southeast Asia is the new Singles' Day battleground as lustre fades in China

On the bustling streets of Bangkok, TikTok Shop's Singles' Day shopping campaign is hard to miss, as large LED screens flash promotions in endless loops.

Promotions have been infiltrating people's lives in other ways, as well. On the ride-hailing app Grab, TikTok Shop's Double 11 logo appears prominently on the map interface. A promotional blitz from Lazada, which like the Post is owned by Alibaba Group Holding, has turned it into a top-trending topic in Thailand, while the microblogging platform X is full of in-feed ads trumpeting enticing discounts.

The world's biggest online shopping festival, also known as Double 11 because of its original November 11 date, is finding fresh momentum in rapidly growing Southeast Asian markets 15 years after Alibaba's Taobao started the event in China, where its allure is now fading.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Nattapong Koomuang, a 28-year-old Bangkok resident, recently bought skincare products worth 3,600 Thai baht on Shopee, the online marketplace run by Singapore-headquartered Sea Group. Discounts on the platform saved him around 20 per cent, and his package arrived on time as usual - a late delivery would earn the customer additional coupons.

"Discounts during Double 11 are typically better than other campaigns," Koomuang said. "It's easier for me to decide to purchase pricier products."

He also occasionally shops on TikTok Shop, but his purchases there are more spontaneous, often triggered by content he finds interesting.

People take pictures on an escalator with Christmas decorations in a shopping centre in Bangkok on November 15. Photo: AFP alt=People take pictures on an escalator with Christmas decorations in a shopping centre in Bangkok on November 15. Photo: AFP>

With a young population and growing internet access, Southeast Asia has emerged as one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets globally, reaching US$139 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) last year, according to a report released by Google, Tesmasek and Bain & Company.

That has made the region a key battleground for international e-commerce giants, led by Shopee. ByteDance's TikTok Shop and Alibaba's Lazada have also become mainstream options, while PDD Holdings' Temu entered the fray last year, competing alongside a host of local platforms.

Story Continues