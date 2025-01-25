GuruFocus.com
South Plains Financial Inc (SPFI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Full Year 2024: $2.92, compared to $3.62 in 2023.

  • Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 2024: $0.96, compared to $0.66 in the linked quarter.

  • Loan Portfolio Growth: Increased by 1.4% for the full year; $17.7 million increase to $3.06 billion in Q4.

  • Community-Based Deposit Franchise: Held steady at $3.6 billion in 2024.

  • Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q4 2024: 3.75%, up from 3.65% in the linked quarter.

  • Return on Average Assets for Full Year 2024: 1.17%.

  • Efficiency Ratio for Full Year 2024: 65.1%.

  • Common Equity Tier One Risk-Based Capital Ratio at Year End 2024: 13.53%.

  • Tier One Leverage Ratio at Year End 2024: 12.4%.

  • Loans Held for Investment to Deposit Ratio at Year End 2024: 84%.

  • Non-Interest Income for Q4 2024: $13.3 million, compared to $10.6 million in the linked quarter.

  • Net Interest Income for Q4 2024: $38.5 million, compared to $37.3 million in the linked quarter.

  • Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans Held for Investment at Year End 2024: 1.42%.

  • Non-Interest Expense for Q4 2024: $29.9 million, compared to $33.1 million in the linked quarter.

  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets at Year End 2024: 9.92%.

  • Tangible Book Value Per Share at Year End 2024: $25.40, compared to $25.75 as of September 30, 2024.

Release Date: January 24, 2025

Positive Points

  • South Plains Financial Inc (NASDAQ:SPFI) delivered solid financial results despite a challenging environment, with a focus on optimizing profitability and maintaining strong credit quality.

  • The company reported a diluted earnings per share of $2.92 for the full year 2024, outperforming the previous year when excluding a one-time gain.

  • Loan portfolio growth of 1.4% for the full year was achieved, with strong new business production pipeline expected to drive further growth in 2025.

  • The community-based deposit franchise remains a competitive advantage, with a stable deposit base and the ability to reprice deposits lower, contributing to a higher net interest margin.

  • SPFI is well-capitalized, with a strong capital position allowing for potential growth opportunities and shareholder returns through dividends and stock repurchase programs.

Negative Points

  • Diluted earnings per share decreased from $3.62 in 2023 to $2.92 in 2024, partly due to the absence of a one-time gain from the previous year.

  • Loan payoffs and paydowns, particularly in the indirect auto portfolio, have been a significant headwind to loan growth.

  • Non-interest-bearing deposits decreased, largely due to seasonal declines, impacting the overall deposit base.

  • The company anticipates relatively flat loan growth in the first quarter of 2025 due to seasonal agricultural loan payoffs and continued elevated loan payoffs.

  • M&A activity remains uncertain, with potential acquisitions being evaluated cautiously due to high seller expectations and the need for strong cultural fit and minimal shareholder dilution.

