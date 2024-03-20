South Korean tanker capsizes off southwestern Japan, 4 crewmembers rescued and 7 missing

TOKYO (AP) — A South Korean tanker capsized off a southwestern Japanese island early Wednesday, and Japan’s coast guard said it rescued four of the crew and was searching for seven who were missing.

The coast guard said it received a distress call from the Keoyoung Sun chemical tanker, saying that it was tilting and was taking refuge near Japan's Mutsure Island.

The conditions of the rescued crewmembers were immediately not known.

NHK television reported said the crew included a Chinese, two South Koreans and eight Indonesians.

No other details, including how the ship was capsized were immediately known.

The Associated Press