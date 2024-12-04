South Korea in Chaos: Yoon's Martial Law Backfires Sparks Outrage and Calls for Impeachment

On December 3, 2024, at 11 PM, President Yoon Suk Yeol announced martial law that according to President Yoon, there are parties within South Korean politics that are pro-North Korea, and these forces are attempting to take away the freedom of South Korean citizens, hence the declaration of martial law.

However, 17 minutes after the martial law announcement, incumbent party leader Han Dong Hun and opposition party leader Lee Jam Yung immediately stated that the declaration of martial law was against regulations and even illegal because there are procedures that must be followed before the president can declare martial law. Even those who work in the presidential office were unaware of this, making it seem rushed.

The military then took over the National Assembly building, preventing members of parliament from meeting. Subsequently, South Korean citizens held large demonstrations at the National Assembly building to support the parliament members in holding a meeting. The required number of members to hold a meeting is 150, and more than that number were present.

Finally, at 1:04 AM, parliament members voted against the martial law declaration. As a result, the president was forced to recall the military, and President Yoon also asked parliament members to stop discussing the impeachment of him and the budget monopoly.

According to President Yoon, there are forces trying to take him down, and whenever there is a budget discussion, there is always rejections, preventing proper allocation of funds and hindering South Korea's development.

At 4:40 AM, the martial law declaration was officially revoked. South Korean citizens complained that they did not receive prior notification through official government text messages and that the declaration lacked clear reasons, lasting only six hours. Even the pro-North Korea forces mentioned as taking away the happiness of South Korean citizens were not clearly identified.

Several theories have emerged, but none have been proven. And due to the martial law declaration not being supported by the public, calls for President Yoon's impeachment have intensified, as the declaration endangered business activities in South Korea.

South Korean citizens stated that if truly necessary and with clear reasons, they are ready for a martial law declaration. However, the recent event seemed rushed with no clear reasons, and the public had to bear the consequences of the cancellation of various business activities related to the martial law declaration.

