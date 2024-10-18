The South Indian Bank Ltd (BOM:532218) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Profit Growth ...

Net Profit: INR 325 crores, up 18% from INR 275 crores in Q2 FY24.

Total Deposits: Grew by 9% to INR 105,451 crores.

Gross Advances: Increased by 13% to INR 84,714 crores.

Total Business: Grew by 10% to INR 190,165 crores.

Net Interest Margin: 3.24% for the quarter.

Return on Assets: 1.07% for the September quarter.

Return on Equity: 13.71% for the September quarter.

Net Interest Income: INR 882 crores, up from INR 830 crores in Q2 FY24.

Capital Adequacy Ratio: 18.04%.

Tier 1 Ratio: 16.63%.

CASA: Increased by 8% Y-o-Y to INR 33,530 crores.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) Excluding Write-off: Improved by 447 basis points to 71.24%.

PCR Including Write-off: Improved to 80.72%.

Gross NPA: Reduced by 56 basis points to 4.40%.

Net NPA: Reduced by 39 basis points to 1.31%.

Gold Loan Book: INR 16,609 crores, with 11% Y-o-Y growth.

Home Loan Disbursals: Achieved 206% Y-o-Y growth.

Auto Loan Disbursals: Achieved 79% Y-o-Y growth.

Home Loan Book: INR 7,072 crores as of September 2024.

Auto Loan Book: INR 1,828 crores as of September 2024.

Release Date: October 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

The South Indian Bank Ltd (BOM:532218) reported a net profit of INR325 crores for Q2 FY25, marking an 18% increase from INR275 crores in Q2 FY24.

Total deposits grew by 9% to INR105,451 crores, while gross advances increased by 13% to INR84,714 crores.

The bank's net interest margin for the quarter was 3.24%, with a year-on-year growth in average advances of 14%.

The capital adequacy ratio stands at 18.04%, with a Tier 1 ratio of 16.63%, indicating strong capital health.

The bank has launched new systems for faster processing of auto and mortgage loan applications, aiming to boost retail and MSME books.

Negative Points

The bank's SME book has been declining over the last two quarters, with slippages closer to 4%, indicating challenges in this segment.

Despite efforts, the bank has not been as successful as desired in obtaining allied business from corporate clients.

The cost-to-income ratio remains high at 58.7%, although efforts are being made to reduce it by 1,000 basis points over three years.

The old loan book, which includes a significant portion of overdrafts, continues to contribute to higher GNPA levels, currently at 16-17%.

The bank's strategy to link corporate loans to treasury bills has resulted in adverse impacts on yields due to recent treasury bill movements.

Q & A Highlights

Q: It's been a year since you assumed office. The return ratios and loan growth are similar to a year ago, and there's no guidance for the future. How do you see things in October '26, two years from now? A: In the near term, we expect returns to be between 90 to 110 basis points. We aim to grow deposits at 10% annually and assets by 10-12%, focusing on retail and MSME. Our goal is to achieve a net interest margin (NIM) of 3.5% and eventually 4%. Over two years, we aim for a return on assets of 140-150 basis points, contingent on several factors.

Q: On growing the SME book, which is higher yielding, why has there been degrowth in the last two quarters, and what should be the normalized slippage level? A: We are expanding distribution channels, including a new Emerging Corporates Group. While disbursals have increased, the balance sheet is still adjusting. We expect to stabilize and grow soon. Most slippages are from the historical book, with the new book performing well. We are confident in our new underwriting standards.

Q: Regarding home loans, how are they originated, and what is the average yield? Is there a DSA payout structure? A: 75% of home loans are branch-originated without commissions, while 25% involve DSAs or builders with potential commissions. The exact yield isn't available now, but we can provide it later. Our LAP system is new, and we expect more insights in the next call.

Q: Can you explain the growth in other income, especially the role of penal interest and its sustainability? A: Other income grew by 26% year-on-year, with treasury income contributing significantly. Penal interest, reclassified from net interest income, is now part of other income and is expected to be sustainable. Third-party product sales also increased due to renegotiated rates and focused selling.

Q: What is the residual tenure of the old loan book, and what provisions exist for it? A: The old book includes overdrafts, making tenure estimation difficult. We can provide a detailed breakdown offline. The net NPA on the old book is slightly higher than the overall 1.31%, approximately 5%. Slippages are expected to stabilize as the old book winds down.

Q: Regarding the old book, when a loan is renewed, does it move to the new book? How should we understand this? A: Loans move to the new book when the product category changes or there's an enhancement. Mere renewals don't change the classification. Our total SMA 2 is INR490 crores, indicating potential slippages are limited.

Q: What are the top three products in retail or consumer loans for growth in the next one to two years? A: We focus on home loans, loan against property (LAP), and a mix of personal loans and cards. Home loans are primarily owner-occupied, LAP is underrepresented in our portfolio, and we aim to grow our unsecured exposure judiciously.

Q: How do you see the restructured advances running down, and is there a relationship with provision reversals? A: Restructured advances are inherently weaker, with a high chance of becoming NPAs. Our restructured advances are now low, and we expect some to perform while others may slip into NPAs. The total stressed book is at a low level compared to our capital, indicating a strong position.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

