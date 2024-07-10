South East Water scrambles for investor cash to stay afloat

Last year South East Water left thousands with no tap water and low pressure for up to a week - Christopher Pledger

South East Water has said it must raise cash from investors to stay afloat, as bosses await a crunch spending decision from the water watchdog.

The utility company, which supplies 2.3 million customers in Kent and the surrounding counties, said in its latest annual report that it could run out of money without fresh support. Talks are ongoing with banks and shareholders to prop up the business, with its backers including NatWest’s pension scheme and overseas pension funds.

The warning comes ahead of a key decision from water regulator Ofwat on Thursday, which will determine the water sector’s spending plans until the end of the decade. The agency will issue its draft verdict on five-year business plans put forward by the UK’s 16 water companies, which include South East.

Water companies are hoping their spending plans, which run from 2025-30, will be approved alongside proposed bill increases for customers.

Financial turmoil across the sector has made the matter politically contentious, with Labour also vowing to crack down on “failing” water companies.

In its annual report, South East said: “If it is not possible to raise the additional liquidity, the group and therefore the company would not have sufficient liquidity for the going concern period, but in this event the directors expect that the ultimate shareholders are minded in principle to support the group if the need arises.

“We are currently in discussions with lenders and shareholders regarding additional liquidity.

In order to provide additional liquidity and finance our plans we have engaged with lenders and shareholders. Discussions are at an advanced stage, and we expect this process to conclude over the summer.”

South East Water’s warning comes after Thames Water, the UK’s largest water utility, on Tuesday warned it would run out of cash by May 2025 without backing from shareholders.

Thames is struggling under a £16.5bn debt mountain and existing shareholders have so far refused to provide further cash.

South East said that higher spending and operating costs mean the group would be in a “cash outflow” position by July 2025. It expects to raise enough money to reverse this but funding talks have so far failed.

South East wants to hike customer bills by 22pc to increase its investment spending in its network to £1.9bn. The company fell to a pre-tax loss of £36m for the year ending March 2024, narrower than a £74m loss in the prior year.