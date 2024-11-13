South China Sea: Beijing updates Sansha city map amid flaring tensions over disputed islands

China released a new map for its southernmost city of Sansha as the country works to consolidate its control over the strategically important waters of the South China Sea.

The city comprises two disputed island chains - the Paracels and the Spratlys, known respectively as the Xisha and Nansha Islands in Chinese - and an undersea atoll.

The Ministry of Natural Resources on Sunday released an updated map of the city showing labels for the districts of Xisha and Nansha, which were established in 2020 but did not appear on previous maps.

Sansha, part of the southern island province of Hainan, was established in 2012 to assert China's claims to the resource-rich South China Sea.

The Ministry of Civil Affairs has also assigned administrative region identifiers to the two districts. These codes are used to identify places for census and administrative purposes and typically appear as the first six digits on identity cards of residents born and registered in an area.

Separately, China Post announced on Sunday that postcodes had been granted to the city's Nansha district, while three inhabited islands in Xisha district - Woody Island, Tree Island and Jinqing Island - would continue to use their respective codes.

Facilities in Sansha have steadily grown since the city's founding over a decade ago. It is now home to schools, a court, a cinema, banks, hospitals, post offices, a stadium and a hotpot restaurant, among other amenities.

As of 2020, Sansha's civilian population stood at around 2,300 residents, with about 1,000 on Woody Island, known as Yongxing Island in Chinese, where the city government is headquartered.

The islands administered by the Sansha city government are the subject of territorial disputes between Beijing and its neighbours.

Woody Island, in the Paracel Islands, is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan. Meanwhile, the Spratly Islands are also claimed by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Tensions between Beijing and Manila over the South China Sea have intensified since the Philippines enacted two new laws regarding the disputed waters last Friday.

One of them, the Maritime Zones Act, recognises much of the Spratlys as Philippine territory and claims waters extending 12 nautical miles (22km) from the baselines of the islands as Manila's territorial sea.

