SonyLIV, Hansal Mehta, Applause Entertainment Set ‘Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga’ – Global Bulletin

Streamer SonyLIV, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and studio Applause Entertainment have combined again for “Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga.” Based on the book “Sahara: the Untold Story” by Tamal Bandyopadhyay the series will tell the story of businessman Subrata Roy of the Sahara India Pariwar that operates in the the financial services, construction, real estate, sports, manufacturing, hospitality, media and life insurance sectors. In the early 2000s, Roy was accused of several financial misdemeanors, leading to his arrest in 2014. He died in 2023.

“Scam 2010” is the third in a franchise about Indian financial scandals that began with “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” and “Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.” Mehta will direct and Applause will produce in association with Studio Next.

Sameer Nair, MD, Applause Entertainment, said: “The ‘Scam’ series has become more than just a show; it’s a pop cultural phenomenon. With Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, we are poised to raise the bar even higher, offering audiences an immersive journey into the life and times of one of the most audacious and ambitious minds in Indian business history.” Mehta added: “’Scam’ is not just a franchise for me. It is a chronicling of our times.”

Danish Khan, executive VP and business head, SonyLIV and StudioNext at Sony Pictures Networks India, said: “The series has consistently been the most viewed franchise on Sony LIV and we are confident that the third edition will create newer benchmarks in compelling storytelling.”

