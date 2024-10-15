Sony Group Corporation (SONY): An Undervalued Foreign Stock to Buy According to Analysts

We recently compiled a list of the 7 Most Undervalued Foreign Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) stands against the other undervalued foreign stocks.

Chinese stocks have seen a strong rally since September-end as numerous supportive measures have reignited the investors’ confidence. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which includes Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, saw an increase of ~28% in the past month. As a result, Invesco’s chief investment officer stated that this rally resulted in some stocks becoming overvalued. Elsewhere, Germany continues to face its struggles, with expectations that its economy will contract by 0.2% in 2024. However, the German government expects that the economy should return to growth in 2025, with the GDP anticipated to rise by 1.1%, slightly up from the previous forecast of 1.0%, reported Euronews. By 2026, growth should reach 1.6% as a result of private consumption and stabilizing inflation.

Regarding the Japanese economy, after a two-day meeting that ended on 20 September, the BOJ maintained the overnight call rate target at 0.25%.

Chinese and Japanese Economy- The Road Ahead

Fortune reported that the stimulus measures announced by Beijing consisted of rate cuts, freeing-up of cash at banks, robust liquidity support for stocks, and a pledge to end the long-term fall in property prices. The surge seen in Chinese equities in the recent past reasserted their influence on broader emerging-market gauges and weighed over the performance of fund managers running underweight positions.

Experts opine that the durability of such a rebound should influence the year-end performance of index-tracking funds. This will also have direct implications for nations having trading and investment links with the Chinese economy. Recently, The World Bank announced that China’s economic growth is expected to further slow in 2025 despite the stimulus measures. The World Bank projects that China’s growth will decline to 4.3% in 2025, down from an expected 4.8% in 2024. However, Mint reported that the recent surge in Chinese stock prices might demonstrate anticipations of increased inflation. This will raise nominal profits and the expectation of stronger corporate and economy-wide fundamentals. Therefore, experts are now more confident that China might turn its economy around and report much stronger growth in the last quarter and 2025.

While the market experts appear to be optimistic about Chinese equities, they should know that the Japanese economy is on a strong footing. Russell Investments believes that consumer spending stands at healthy levels and corporate earnings should continue to grow. While the investment firm expects that BoJ will remain cautious when considering future rate increases, it highlighted that capital expenditure intentions from businesses are strong.

Chinese Stimulus Measures to Help Foreign Economies

Mint also reported that the positive spillovers to the global economy will be greater if fueled by healthier Chinese economic fundamentals rather than just increased nominal prices. Talking about the developed economies, Australia and South Korea are expected to benefit the most, especially if there is even a partial recovery in the Chinese real-estate sector. This is expected to fuel demand for Australian iron ore, along with other raw materials.

South Korea, which has been tagged as a home to key suppliers in Chinese regional and global value chains, should witness increased demand for its industrial exports. If China’s willingness to spend increases, countries producing luxury products or attracting Chinese tourists, like France and Italy, are expected to benefit significantly over the upcoming months and around the next Chinese New Year in January.

Our Methodology

To list the 7 Most Undervalued Foreign Stocks to Buy According to Analysts, we used a Finviz screener to screen for ex-US companies. Next, we narrowed the list by choosing the stocks that are trading lower than the forward earnings multiple of 23.52x (since the broader market trades at ~23.52x, as per WSJ). Finally, we ranked the chosen ones according to their potential upside, as of 10 October. We also mentioned the hedge fund sentiments around each stock, as of Q2 2024.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Forward P/E Ratio as of 10 October: 16.37x

Average Upside Potential: 24.9%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) is primarily engaged in designing, developing, producing, and selling electronic equipment for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan and internationally.

Market experts believe that Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY)’s growth trajectory is expected to be aided by its asset-light business model and focus on content acquisition. The company’s significant investments in Sony Music and PlayStation and related game operations are expected to further enhance the company’s competitive edge. Over the past several years, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) acquired numerous content-creation companies across games, music, and film/TV. It continues to witness the benefits of digital distribution which are providing it with more durable revenue streams.

In the recent earnings call, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) highlighted that PlayStation 5's growing base and solid software titles bolstered its Game & Network Services segment. The company’s new division, Sony Pictures Experiences, focuses on enhancing its live entertainment business. Market experts believe that this division should strengthen its position in the experiential live entertainment business. The company plans to continue producing larger sensors for ultra-wide angle and telephoto cameras. It targets to capitalize on the steady recovery of the global smartphone market.

While Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) remains vigilant about its competitors in the semiconductor market, it continues to focus on high-end product production. With a strong emphasis on high-value products, IP strengthening, and monitoring macroeconomic factors, the company has been positioning itself to navigate through potential headwinds while, at the same time, capitalizing on diverse revenue streams.

As per Wall Street, the shares of the company have an average price target of $108.00. Insider Monkey’s Q2 2024 database revealed that Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) was in the portfolio of 29 hedge funds.

