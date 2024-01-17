Sonic has free food for teachers and school staff this week. Here's how to redeem.

Teacher appreciation week arrives early at Sonic.

The restaurant chain is offering new rewards exclusively to educators across the U.S from Tuesday Jan 16. to Friday Jan. 19 that change each day.

"SONIC is proud to express its appreciation for the tireless efforts of educators as they inspire children throughout the year," the chain said in a news release.

The chain said the deal is their latest example of their effort to support public education. The company donates proceeds of any Drink, Slush, Blast or Shake purchase to their "SONIC Limeades for Learning" initiative and has raised over $27 million to fund local classrooms since 2009, the news release added.

The restaurant offered educators free items last summer including breakfast entrées, cheeseburgers, medium tots or fries.

How to sign up for Sonic's Teachers' Circle deal

Teachers, faculty and staff members at a K-12 school or "degree-granting university" can access the Sonic's Teachers' Circle deal on the official app or website. Educators can redeem the free items after making any purchase.

The following free items are the deals available for each day of the four day deal:

Regular breakfast burrito on Wednesday, Jan. 17

Small cold brew on Thursday, Jan. 18.

French toast sticks on Friday, Jan. 19.

"The multi-day celebration aims to show gratitude and provide a small token of appreciation as they start a new semester," the news release said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sonic has free food, drinks for teachers and school staff this week