Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 54% of the company

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Somero Enterprises' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

50% of the business is held by the top 12 shareholders

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

A look at the shareholders of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 54% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Somero Enterprises.

AIM:SOM Ownership Breakdown December 2nd 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Somero Enterprises?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Somero Enterprises already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Somero Enterprises' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

AIM:SOM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 2nd 2024

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Somero Enterprises. The company's largest shareholder is Close Asset Management Ltd., with ownership of 6.9%. With 6.6% and 6.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Chelverton Asset Management Limited and Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO John Cooney directly holds 1.1% of the total shares outstanding.

