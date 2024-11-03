Solventum Corporation (SOLV): A Promising Medical Stock with Growth Potential

We recently published a list of 8 Most Promising Medical Stocks According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) stands against other most promising medical stocks.

Growth and Innovation in the Global Medical Devices Sector

The healthcare sector depends on medical technology advancements, particularly devices used in disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Unlike pharmaceuticals, medical devices work through physical or mechanical means rather than chemical processes. Key products include pacemakers, imaging equipment, dialysis machines, and implants.

Like many other industries, the medical device industry was greatly affected by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly, the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) segment saw significant revenue growth in 2020 and 2021, mostly due to the increased demand for PCR and fast testing. Overall, even while funding for digital health had been rising gradually in the years preceding the pandemic, it saw a notable uptick in 2021, hitting around $45 billion, more than all of the funds amassed between 2010 and 2017.

The global market for medical devices, estimated to be worth $570 billion in 2022, is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032, reaching over $996.93 billion. By 2032, the U.S. market is expected to have grown to a value of around $246.51 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Key drivers propelling the medical devices market’s expansion in the upcoming years are the rise in demand for cutting-edge treatments and continuous technical developments in medical devices to meet unmet demands in the healthcare industry.

The importance of the medical devices sector, which employed over 329,000 people and generated $25.8 billion in payroll in 2020, is highlighted by the U.S. Cluster Mapping Tool. The 2023 EY Medical Technology study highlights supply chain management and financing as two important topics for Medtech leaders worldwide. In 2022, R&D expenditure returned to historical norms, despite reaching a record $24.7 billion. A significant drop in mergers and acquisitions is also noted in the report which indicates a diminished emphasis on inorganic growth tactics.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies have revolutionized patient monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment in the healthcare industry. Applications of AI include predicting results using electronic health information and evaluating radiological images for early detection. One noteworthy instance was when NVIDIA Corporation and Medtronic announced in March 2023 that they would be integrating NVIDIA’s AI technology into Medtronic’s FDA-approved GI Genius, an intelligent endoscopic module that helps detect precancerous growths.

