Solventum Corporation (SOLV): Among the Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy Heading Into 2025

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy Heading into 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) stands against the other cheap healthcare stocks.

The Resilience and Challenges of Global Healthcare Spending

Investing in healthcare equities is typically seen as protective during recessionary times. This is because, even in hard financial times, consumers usually do not reduce their usage of prescription drugs or other necessary healthcare services. National healthcare spending is expected to reach an estimated $4.8 trillion in 2023 and increase at a 5.6% annual pace between 2027 and 2032, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

According to a World Health Organization report published in December 2023, worldwide healthcare spending reached a record high in 2021 at $9.8 trillion, or 10.3% of global GDP. Except in low-income countries, where government health spending declined as a result of their significant reliance on foreign aid, public health spending increased globally. While 11% of the world's population lived in countries where yearly healthcare spending was less than $50 per person, high-income countries paid about $4,000 per capita in 2021. Additionally, low-income countries accounted for just 0.24% of global health spending, despite having 8% of the world's population. The study claims that although public health spending rose dramatically during the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic, this increase is unlikely to last in the long term as countries now place a higher priority on economic problems such as high inflation, decreasing GDP, and mounting debt servicing. According to Dr. Bruce Aylward, WHO Assistant Director-General for Universal Health Coverage, Life Course:

“Sustained public financing on health is urgently needed to progress towards universal health coverage. It is especially critical at this time when the world is confronted by the climate crisis, conflicts, and other complex emergencies. People’s health and well-being need to be protected by resilient health systems that can also withstand these shocks.”

The impending collapse of the U.S. healthcare system, especially in terms of staff shortages and financial instability, is the most worrisome aspect of the healthcare sector. There is a serious manpower shortage in the healthcare sector. An additional 124,000 doctors are expected to be required by 2030, and by 2027, 800,000 registered nurses (RNs) are expected to retire. A startling 24% of staff registered nurses are currently leaving their jobs. In certain healthcare systems, this deficit has resulted in the shutdown of critical patient services like obstetrics, pediatrics, psychiatry, and intensive care units.

