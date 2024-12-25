Solstad Offshore And 2 Other Growth Companies With Strong Insider Ownership

In a week marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainty, global markets experienced notable declines, with U.S. stocks falling significantly before a late-week rally provided some relief. Amid these turbulent conditions, investors are increasingly drawn to growth companies with high insider ownership, as this can signal confidence in the company's potential and align management's interests with those of shareholders.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 37.9% 25.6% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.9% 39.9% People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 37.3% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 41.3% SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) 29.7% 24.8% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 34.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 120.1% Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) 16.2% 84.5% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 112.9%

Click here to see the full list of 1512 stocks from our Fast Growing Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Solstad Offshore ASA provides offshore service vessels and maritime services to the offshore energy industry, with a market cap of NOK3.71 billion.

Operations: Revenue Segments (in millions of NOK): Platform Supply Vessels: 1,200; Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels: 950; Subsea Construction Vessels: 1,500.

Insider Ownership: 16.7%

Solstad Offshore has secured significant contracts totaling US$113 million, indicating strong operational momentum. Despite recent shareholder dilution and volatile share prices, the company trades at a substantial discount to its estimated fair value. While revenue is forecasted to decline by 5% annually over the next three years, Solstad is expected to achieve profitability with earnings growth projected at 34.91% per year. High insider ownership may align management interests with shareholders despite no recent insider trading activity.

OB:SOFF Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Shenzhen Newway Photomask Making Co., Ltd is a Chinese lithography company focused on designing, developing, and producing mask products, with a market cap of CN¥5.23 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Electronic Components & Parts segment, amounting to CN¥793.19 million.