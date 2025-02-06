Solid Earnings Reflect Logitech International's (VTX:LOGN) Strength As A Business

Logitech International S.A. (VTX:LOGN) recently posted some strong earnings, and the market responded positively. Our analysis found some more factors that we think are good for shareholders.

A Closer Look At Logitech International's Earnings

In high finance, the key ratio used to measure how well a company converts reported profits into free cash flow (FCF) is the accrual ratio (from cashflow). The accrual ratio subtracts the FCF from the profit for a given period, and divides the result by the average operating assets of the company over that time. The ratio shows us how much a company's profit exceeds its FCF.

That means a negative accrual ratio is a good thing, because it shows that the company is bringing in more free cash flow than its profit would suggest. That is not intended to imply we should worry about a positive accrual ratio, but it's worth noting where the accrual ratio is rather high. To quote a 2014 paper by Lewellen and Resutek, "firms with higher accruals tend to be less profitable in the future".

Over the twelve months to December 2024, Logitech International recorded an accrual ratio of -0.35. That implies it has very good cash conversion, and that its earnings in the last year actually significantly understate its free cash flow. In fact, it had free cash flow of US$898m in the last year, which was a lot more than its statutory profit of US$655.1m. Logitech International did see its free cash flow drop year on year, which is less than ideal, like a Simpson's episode without Groundskeeper Willie.

Our Take On Logitech International's Profit Performance

Happily for shareholders, Logitech International produced plenty of free cash flow to back up its statutory profit numbers. Because of this, we think Logitech International's underlying earnings potential is as good as, or possibly even better, than the statutory profit makes it seem! And the EPS is up 40% over the last twelve months. The goal of this article has been to assess how well we can rely on the statutory earnings to reflect the company's potential, but there is plenty more to consider. While it's really important to consider how well a company's statutory earnings represent its true earnings power, it's also worth taking a look at what analysts are forecasting for the future. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

