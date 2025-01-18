Solid Earnings May Not Tell The Whole Story For Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc.'s (NYSE:JBL) healthy profit numbers didn't contain any surprises for investors. However the statutory profit number doesn't tell the whole story, and we have found some factors which might be of concern to shareholders.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

For anyone who wants to understand Jabil's profit beyond the statutory numbers, it's important to note that during the last twelve months statutory profit gained from US$635m worth of unusual items. While we like to see profit increases, we tend to be a little more cautious when unusual items have made a big contribution. When we crunched the numbers on thousands of publicly listed companies, we found that a boost from unusual items in a given year is often not repeated the next year. Which is hardly surprising, given the name. We can see that Jabil's positive unusual items were quite significant relative to its profit in the year to November 2024. All else being equal, this would likely have the effect of making the statutory profit a poor guide to underlying earnings power.

Our Take On Jabil's Profit Performance

As previously mentioned, Jabil's large boost from unusual items won't be there indefinitely, so its statutory earnings are probably a poor guide to its underlying profitability. As a result, we think it may well be the case that Jabil's underlying earnings power is lower than its statutory profit. But the good news is that its EPS growth over the last three years has been very impressive. The goal of this article has been to assess how well we can rely on the statutory earnings to reflect the company's potential, but there is plenty more to consider. So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Be aware that Jabil is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

