Solid Earnings May Not Tell The Whole Story For Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:D) robust recent earnings didn't do much to move the stock. We believe that shareholders have noticed some concerning factors beyond the statutory profit numbers.

How Do Unusual Items Influence Profit?

For anyone who wants to understand Dominion Energy's profit beyond the statutory numbers, it's important to note that during the last twelve months statutory profit gained from US$609m worth of unusual items. While we like to see profit increases, we tend to be a little more cautious when unusual items have made a big contribution. When we analysed the vast majority of listed companies worldwide, we found that significant unusual items are often not repeated. Which is hardly surprising, given the name. Assuming those unusual items don't show up again in the current year, we'd thus expect profit to be weaker next year (in the absence of business growth, that is).

Our Take On Dominion Energy's Profit Performance

We'd posit that Dominion Energy's statutory earnings aren't a clean read on ongoing productivity, due to the large unusual item. Because of this, we think that it may be that Dominion Energy's statutory profits are better than its underlying earnings power. The good news is that, its earnings per share increased by 20% in the last year. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Dominion Energy has 3 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

