Advertisement
Canada markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,990.22
    +71.82 (+0.34%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,783.83
    +3.59 (+0.08%)
     

  • DOW

    37,592.98
    -118.02 (-0.31%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7466
    +0.0007 (+0.09%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    72.62
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    57,101.66
    -510.28 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,059.40
    +7.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,950.96
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9500
    -0.0270 (-0.68%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,008.50
    +39.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.70
    +0.26 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,624.93
    +48.34 (+0.64%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    35,901.79
    +324.68 (+0.91%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6808
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

SoftwareOne: will remain a standalone company

Reuters
·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) - SoftwareOne will remain a standalone public company, the Swiss software and cloud solutions provider said on Monday, as it announced the conclusion of a strategic review launched in July 2023.

The company's board unanimously rejected a proposal from Bain Capital, as the non-binding value indication neither provided sufficient certainty or reflected the value of SoftwareOne, the company said in a statement.

"The Board is convinced that SoftwareOne is well placed to create shareholder value as a standalone public company," it said.

On February 15, the company is to host a Capital Markets Day alongside its full-year results and will provide an outlook for 2024 and a medium-term guidance, as well as insights into its strategy.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Linda Pasquini, Kirsti Knolle)