SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI): A Bull Case Theory

We came across a bullish thesis on SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) on Capitalist Letters’ Substack by Oguz Erkan. In this article, we will summarize the bulls’ thesis on SOFI. SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)'s share was trading at $11.81 as of Nov 6th. SOFI’s trailing and forward P/E were 98.42 and 56.18 respectively according to Yahoo Finance.

A businessperson checking their laptop, highlighting the company's integration of technology across its banking and financial services.

SoFi has once again delivered a standout quarterly performance, reporting EPS of $0.05, surpassing the estimate of $0.04, and revenue of $689 million, roughly 10% higher than the consensus forecast of $633 million. Despite these results, the stock has seen a nearly 8% drop following the announcement, a reaction not uncommon for SoFi, which has often experienced price pullbacks after significant gains. This recent decline follows a 30% stock rally in the month prior to earnings, indicating a pattern of heightened market expectations and subsequent correction.

In the months leading up to this quarter, SoFi has shown steady improvement in both revenue and profitability. Since CEO Anthony Noto took the helm, the company has undergone a strategic evolution from a private lender into a full-scale fintech platform, now functioning as a vertically integrated financial services provider with a bank charter. In Q1 2023, SoFi’s balance sheet held approximately $15 billion in unsecured personal loans, which had fueled investor apprehension, particularly as the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes intensified. Many investors feared SoFi might face elevated default risks similar to those seen during the 2008 financial crisis. However, SoFi’s portfolio has proven resilient, with borrowers averaging annual incomes above $150,000 and FICO scores over 740, metrics that have helped alleviate concerns over credit quality. Additionally, SoFi adheres to strict lending standards, not extending credit to individuals with FICO scores below 680. As of Q1 2023, SoFi’s annualized charge-off rate was just 2.7%, showcasing strong loan performance relative to market fears.

Throughout 2023, Noto has publicly underscored his disappointment with SoFi’s stock performance, given the company’s strong operational metrics. In response to investor concerns regarding its loan portfolio, SoFi shared data during its Q2 2024 earnings report showing that the Q4 2022 loan vintage was performing about 20% better than the 2017 vintage, which had come closest to experiencing higher loan losses. Since then, SoFi’s later vintages have continued to perform well, strengthening confidence in the business. This quarter, SoFi saw a marked rebound, as the market began to recognize the business’s underlying strength, particularly as interest rate cuts appeared on the horizon.

