Is SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) the Best Growth Stock to Buy Now Under $25?

AI is the Most Defining Theme of 2025, Says Expert
Most experts agree that the AI wave is not over yet. On January 8, Wendy Sheehan Donnell, Editor-in-Chief at PCMag, joined Yahoo Finance from CES 2025 to share her take on trending innovations and the increasing role of artificial intelligence in revolutionizing industries.
Donnell unveiled some of the groundbreaking innovations spearheaded by companies from across the globe and emphasized that "AI is the prevailing theme" across all these new products and services. She highlighted the incidence of AI-powered home devices such as smart microwaves and fridges to help people live smarter and tech-immersed lives. She also shed light on the growing role of AI in healthcare and biotechnology, which will contribute to the well-being of people.
A Glance at the Tech Sector in 2025
The market close on Tuesday reiterated a similar pattern where tech stocks continued to shine, however, some analysts expect the market to broaden over the course of 2025. On January 7, Joe Mazzola, head trading and derivatives strategist at Charles Schwab, joined Yahoo Finance, to discuss his market thesis for the tech sector especially.
Mazzola suggested that the market breadth was of importance in the earnings season, and pointed towards the strengthening of the US dollar and how it may impact the earnings of tech names. He added that the market needs the other "493 names" in the S&P 500 to catch up. Mazolla also emphasized that while 2025 can be a win for Big Tech like 2024, a broadening would help the overall market immensely in terms of earnings.
He added that the financials sector would supposedly catalyze the broadening of the market, because of favorable economic and market conditions. He then discussed the tailwinds for financials and how the same factors serve as headwinds to Big Tech, emphasizing that the bullishness on tech has been slower than it was at the end of 2024.
Our Methodology
We used Finviz to look for companies operating in growth sectors such as technology, financials (fintech), biotech, and communication services. We only focused on companies with a market cap of at least $2 billion and that gained more than 50% over the past 2 quarters. We then examined the hedge fund sentiment surrounding 25 stocks and picked the 12 stocks that were the most widely held by hedge funds.
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 31
Share Price as of January 8, 2024: $14.91
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is an emerging fintech company that ranks fourth on our list of the best growth stocks under $25 to buy now. The personal finance and financial technology company was founded in 2011 and has now grown to provide technology solutions to other financial institutions and individuals. As of today, the company has over 10 million members and has paid a whopping $73 billion in funded loans.
The company has displayed consistent performance on the financial front, explaining why 31 hedge funds were bullish on the stock at the close of Q3 2024. During the quarter, the company recorded revenue worth $697 million and net income worth $61 million. Revenue grew by 30% which was primarily driven by the 64% increase in the financial services and tech platform segments, making up 49% of the total revenue. In addition to that, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) posted a 35% increase in members, which is attributed to its investment in product innovation.
As a consequence of these results, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) raised its fiscal year 2024 guidance while also fueling investor expectations. The company is not only working to improve its financial standing but it is also committed to increasing its customer base through a wider range of product offerings.
Overall SOFI ranks 4th on our list of the best growth stocks under $25 to buy now. While we acknowledge the potential of SOFI as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that certain AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than SOFI but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
