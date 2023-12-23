Jeremy Rishel, the Chief Technology Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI), sold 56,273 shares of the company on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price, resulting in a total value of the sold shares.

SoFi Technologies Inc is a financial services platform that provides a range of financial products including student and personal loans, mortgage refinancing, and investment services, among others. The company aims to provide a comprehensive suite of financial products that can be managed through its mobile app, catering to the needs of a digitally native clientele.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 390,805 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of share disposals by the insider.

The insider transaction history for SoFi Technologies Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 9 insider buys and 11 insider sells. This activity can provide investors with context on how insiders are interacting with their holdings in the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SoFi Technologies Inc were trading at $9.78 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.309 billion.

SoFi Technologies Inc CTO Jeremy Rishel Sells 56,273 Shares

Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as these transactions can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider a wide array of factors when evaluating the potential future performance of a company's shares.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

