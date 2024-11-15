Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica SA (BSE:SNN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating ...

Release Date: November 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

The company experienced a 35% reduction in net profit over the first nine months of 2024, primarily due to a 40.9% decrease in revenues from energy sales.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is your opinion on the impact of the recent constitutional court decision declaring the windfall taxation unconstitutional? Also, could you elaborate on the changes in sales mix? A: It's too early to speculate on the impact of the court's decision. If there is an impact, it will likely be beneficial, but we need to see how the regulatory enforcement unfolds. Regarding the sales mix, changes were influenced by regulatory adjustments in December 2023, which required 80% of production for centralized sales. However, in March 2024, the market conditions led us to shift towards short-term markets due to the absence of expected volumes in the centralized market.

Q: Are you still using the Canadian company as a supplier for nuclear fuel, and when will you be able to produce your own bundles? A: We produce 100% of our bundles internally within our group. We only import raw uranium, which is processed into uranium dioxide in Romania. We are not reliant on the Canadian company for bundles anymore.

Q: Are you seeing higher prices in the market, and do you expect this trend to continue? A: We are observing some price increases in the market, but it's too early to predict whether this trend will persist. The market is competitive and open, with imports and exports influencing prices.

Q: Can you provide more details on the impact of the regulatory changes on your sales strategy? A: The regulatory changes in December 2023 required us to allocate 80% of production to centralized sales, split equally between annual and monthly deals. However, in March 2024, the market conditions led to a shift towards short-term markets due to the lack of demand in the centralized market. This had a significant impact in Q2, but we are moving back to longer-term contracts in Q4.

Q: Are you still linked to a single supplier for uranium, or do you have multiple suppliers now? A: We are not linked to a single supplier anymore. Uranium is a commodity, and we have multiple suppliers, providing us with options in terms of price, safety, and availability.

