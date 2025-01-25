19 States That Would Be Impacted the Least by Social Security Cuts

Art Wager / Getty Images

More than 71 million Americans rely on Social Security benefits, nearly 54 million of whom are 65 or older. As of fall 2024, the average person of retirement age receives a monthly payment of $1,907 and, for many, benefits are more of a lifeline than a check.

Among older Americans, 37% of men and 42% of women count on Social Security for at least 50% of their income. About 12% of men and 15% of women rely on their benefits for at least nine dollars out of every 10 that come in.

But, in the future, they might have to make do with less.

The program is on pace to deplete the trusts that fund it by 2034, leaving the SSA able to pay just 77% of scheduled benefits in roughly 10 years. To prevent that outcome, Congress will have to alter the program by increasing the retirement age, raising taxes, slashing delayed retirement credits or even cutting benefits.

Although Social Security is a federal program and your location doesn’t determine your benefits, where you live might have a lot to do with how you fare.



Here are the states in the best position to survive a benefit reduction with the least amount of pain.

Utah, Alaska and Texas Have Winning Formulas

James Allen — certified financial education instructor, CPA and founder of Billpin.com — thinks residents of Utah, Alaska and Texas are best suited to endure potential cuts to Social Security.

“These states have a younger demographic profile, with fewer folks age 67 and up, according to the U.S. Census Bureau,” Allen said.

In fact, the Population Resource Bureau says Texas, Alaska and Utah are the three youngest states in America — with 13.2%, 13.1% and 11.7% of the population age 65 and older. By comparison, the oldest, Maine and Florida, are both over 21%.

“They also have a lower percentage of their population receiving Social Security benefits, as per the Social Security Administration,” Allen said. “But here’s the kicker: These states also have robust state-based aid programs for seniors. So, even if Uncle Sam tightens the purse strings, these states have a safety net in place. It’s like they’ve built their own financial bunkers against the potential Social Security storm.”

Four States Don’t Tax Retirement Income

A handful of other states offer a different kind of hedge by exempting retirement income from taxation, which lets you keep more of your nest egg if your Social Security benefits take a hit.

