What Social Media Can Tell You About Your Spending Habits (And How To Spend Less)

It’s no surprise that social media can make you spend more, but you’re probably not aware of just how much that influence actually is.

“Your social media activity creates a direct window into your spending mindset,” said Kevin Shahnazari, founder and CEO of FinlyWealth.

“I regularly see this when analyzing user behavior on our platform — the brands you follow, the influencers you engage with and the shopping-related content you interact with shape your purchasing decisions in powerful ways.

“Through my work, I’ve observed that users who frequently engage with luxury brand content and shopping-focused influencers typically spend 30-40% more on discretionary purchases than those with limited exposure to such content.”

Below, experts explain what your social media use can tell you about your spending habits — as well as how to spend less.

Your Feed Influences What You Buy

“Social media can be surprisingly revealing when it comes to your spending habits,” said Andrew Gosselin, CPA, personal finance expert, and Senior Contributor at Coupon Mister.

He said it’s all there if you pay attention — ads you click, influencers you follow, and even the kind of content you engage with.

“Most people don’t realize how much their feed influences what they buy.”

He continued: “If your timeline is full of lifestyle accounts showcasing expensive gadgets or trendy clothes, it’s easy to feel like those things are necessities. Before you know it, you’ve got packages arriving every other day, and you’re not even sure how it happened.”

You’re Drawn to What You See Daily

“I worked with someone recently who realized they were buying workout gear almost every month because they followed a lot of fitness influencers,” said Gosselin.

They didn’t need half of it, he explained, “they were just drawn to what they saw daily.”

“The fix was simple: they unfollowed some of those accounts and started following creators focused on bodyweight exercises and fitness tips that didn’t push products. Their spending on gear dropped almost instantly,” Gosselin shared.

Shahnazari, for his part, observed this play out in his own life.

“I noticed my own spending habits shifted dramatically when I did a social media audit last year.”

He made changes including unfollowing accounts that pushed expensive products and followed financial education influencers instead. This simple change helped him save an additional $800 monthly by removing constant exposure to targeted advertising and aspirational lifestyle content.

