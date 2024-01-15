Is Social Media Scrolling Making You Spend Too Much? How to Stop in 2024

P. Kijsanayothin / Getty Images

Even before pink Stanley cups were going for upwards of $600 on eBay, social media trends have sparked out-of-control spending. In the latest Everyday Wealth in America study from Edelman Financial Engines, one-third of Americans said they spent more on something than they could afford in an effort to keep up with big spenders they saw on social media.

Not surprisingly, more than half of Americans (51%) who spend more than three hours a day on social media admitted their habit leads to overspending.

Some of the most frequent purchases in which people overspend include a vacation, a home renovation project or a luxury item — even if that item is an unassuming stainless steel travel mug.

Social Media: Bad for Your Mental and Financial Health

Experts have long realized a link between social media and mental health. Excessive social media use leads to depression, alienation, insecurity and isolation, especially in young adults, according to research reported by MIBluesPerspectives.com.

Browsing social media can make you feel like you’re not thin enough, pretty enough, confident enough or even fun enough as you scroll friends’ feeds and see everyone having a good time.

The fact is, social media presents carefully curated moments, not an entire slice of real life. Although we may know this, it can make us feel equally bad, and bad about our finances.

Roughly one-quarter of those polled said they feel less satisfied with the amount of money they have because of social media, according to the poll. The survey also discovered that 42% of social media users under age 50 said they feel envious of their friends’ vacation photos on online. Even though 74% of those polled say their friends portray themselves as wealthier as they really are on social media, we still tend to buy into the myth of keeping up with the “digital Joneses,” as the report called it.

How To Reduce Social Media Spending

Fortunately, there are ways to control the urge to spend money you don’t have on items or experiences you see on TikTok, Facebook or Instagram.

Stop the Scroll

For starters, stop the scroll. The report showed that only 16% of those who use social media less than one hour a day fall prey to overspending.

Adopt a positive habit that you can use to replace scrolling. For instance, when you find yourself randomly scrolling, stop and pour a drink of water. (You paid good money for that cup, after all!) You could also put your phone down and pet your cat or dog or go for a walk around the block. If you realize it’s human connection you crave and you’re using social media to feed this need, call or text a friend to chat.

Be Mindful of Your Social Media Use

Most phones have a way to track social media use. Once you realize how much time you’re spending on your favorite social networks, you can use this awareness to taper off. “Owning a problem shifts the individual from a place of denial and ignorance to a state of awareness,” according to an article from Smarmore Castle, a rehabilitation center that deals in multiple forms of addictive behavior.

“In the context of compulsive digital scrolling, recognising the problem involves understanding the substantial amount of time you may be wasting on your digital devices,” the article pointed out.

Use Tools to Help You Cut Back

You can put a focus app on your phone that will limit your screen time or turn off access to apps during certain times of day or after you’ve been online for a set amount of time.

Try to taper off on social media use. If you’re spending three hours or more a day on social media, it may not be practical to completely stop scrolling. Set incremental goals to cut back until you are using social media for less than one hour a day.

Make Your Bedroom a Phone-Free Zone

Smarmore Castle also recommended not charging your phone in your bedroom. You’ll be able to more easily avoid the temptation to stare at social media late at night, when your defenses are down and you are more likely to make impulse purchases.

In fact, you might want to make a few areas of your house “screen-free” zones, including your dining room or kitchen. This will encourage you to spend more time socializing with family members during meals and, as a side effect, reduce your time on social media.

Delete Social Media Apps

If your social media use has gotten out of hand, you may want to delete the apps. Then, if you want to check your feeds, you’ll need to reinstall the app or turn on another device, such as a laptop or desktop computer.

Smarmore Castle similarly recommended only installing social media apps on one device to further limit use.

Create a Budget with Discretionary Funds for Vacations and Luxury Items

It’s natural to covet what you see others in your circle enjoying, whether it’s a new firepit for the backyard or a Disney vacation.

If you don’t already have a budget, establish one. If your finances permit, allow a small amount each month for discretionary purchases, or “fun money.” Then, if you see an item online that you really want, you can make the purchase without guilt.

Establish a savings account for larger purchases, like that backyard patio renovation or a family cruise. And remember, it’s likely that your friends who are showing off their latest splurges on social also had to make difficult financial choices. If they used a credit card, they might be paying hundreds of dollars extra in interest. People don’t always willingly share those aspects of their lives.

Shop Around for Deals

There’s no reason you can’t have what you see everyone else flaunting on social media, as long as you can find options that fit your budget. Know where to look for deals, and you can look like a million bucks, too.

Shop at local thrift stores or sites like ThredUp for famous designer brands at a discount. Use travel apps to secure the best prices on hotels and flights. Most importantly, remember that not everything is at it seems on social media. It’s possible your friends found incredible sales, as well.

Bottom Line

Social media influences virtually every area of our lives, but it doesn’t have to break your budget. Stay mindful of your social media use and your spending, and you can secure a better financial future without the fear of missing out on fun.

