Snowflake Insiders Added US$15.5m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Snowflake Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Lead Independent Director Michael Speiser bought US$10.0m worth of shares at a price of US$131 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$115 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$15m for 110.77k shares. But they sold 26.87k shares for US$3.9m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Snowflake insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Snowflake Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Snowflake. In total, Executive Vice President of Product Management Christian Kleinerman sold US$346k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Snowflake

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Snowflake insiders own 4.4% of the company, currently worth about US$1.7b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

